Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team

A sub-inspector in Odisha Police posted at Mahulpali police station in Sambalpur district was caught red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. In an attempt to evade arrest, the officer reportedly jumped into a nearby pond, but was chased and caught by members of the vigilance team.

The accused has been identified as Sujit Kumar Mohanta. According to the Vigilance officials, the accused police officer had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a complainant for settling a minor case registered against him at the police station.

Following the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap to catch the officer. The Sub-Inspector called the complainant to an isolated location outside the police station on Thursday evening and allegedly accepted the bribe. However, upon sensing the presence of the vigilance officials, he attempted to flee and jumped into a pond.

During the chase, a vigilance team member also entered the water and swam towards him before apprehending him. The entire bribe amount of Rs 10,000 was recovered from his possession.

Following the operation, vigilance officials also conducted raids at several locations linked to the sub-inspector on suspicion of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. During the searches, Rs 1,55,700 in cash was recovered from his rest room located within the police station premises.

A case has now been registered at Sambalpur Vigilance Police Station under Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway in the case. Mohanta had joined the Odisha Police as a sub-inspector through direct recruitment in 2021.