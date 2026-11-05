LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team

Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team

Following the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap to catch the officer. The Sub-Inspector called the complainant to an isolated location outside the police station on Thursday evening and allegedly accepted the bribe. However, upon sensing the presence of the vigilance officials, he attempted to flee and jumped into a pond.

The accused has been identified as Sujit Kumar Mohanta.
The accused has been identified as Sujit Kumar Mohanta.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 12:31 IST

A sub-inspector in Odisha Police posted at Mahulpali police station in Sambalpur district was caught red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. In an attempt to evade arrest, the officer reportedly jumped into a nearby pond, but was chased and caught by members of the vigilance team.
 
The accused has been identified as Sujit Kumar Mohanta. According to the Vigilance officials, the accused police officer had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a complainant for settling a minor case registered against him at the police station.
 
Following the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap to catch the officer. The Sub-Inspector called the complainant to an isolated location outside the police station on Thursday evening and allegedly accepted the bribe. However, upon sensing the presence of the vigilance officials, he attempted to flee and jumped into a pond.
 
During the chase, a vigilance team member also entered the water and swam towards him before apprehending him. The entire bribe amount of Rs 10,000 was recovered from his possession.
 
Following the operation, vigilance officials also conducted raids at several locations linked to the sub-inspector on suspicion of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. During the searches, Rs 1,55,700 in cash was recovered from his rest room located within the police station premises.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Responsible Sane (@thenewscurrenthq)

You Might Be Interested In



 
A case has now been registered at Sambalpur Vigilance Police Station under Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway in the case. Mohanta had joined the Odisha Police as a sub-inspector through direct recruitment in 2021.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team
Tags: home-hero-pos-13

RELATED News

Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?

Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments

Watch Video: Shopkeeper Weeps, Lies In Front Of Municipal Officer’s Car In Bahraich; What Is His Allegation?

Delhi Building Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Structure Falls In Chawri Bazaar, Several Feared Trapped

Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?

LATEST NEWS

Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again

Supreme Power Equipment Limited Secures Transformer Order Worth Rs 6.89 Cr

Bright Outdoor Media Limited Receives In-Principle Approval from BSE for Main Board Migration; NSE Main Board Listing Scheduled for November 6, 2026

From SEO Specialist to Agency Founder: Ashwani Kumar Sharma’s Journey with eSign Web Services

‘Maine Cheat Kiya Hai Usko Bahut’: Yung DSA Confesses To Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha Multiple Times, Says She May Have Found Out After Bigg Boss 20 Entry

Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team

Islamic Preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari Who Questioned Nazriya Nazim’s Clothes And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case

Watch Video: Havan Turns Into Nightmare As Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack People, What Happens Next Leaves Everyone Running – Reason?

BigBloc Construction Builds Strong Growth Momentum; Records Highest-Ever Monthly Turnover and Sales Volume in October 2026

Mathura-Bareilly Highway Accident: Three of A Family Killed as Speeding Car Runs Over Them in Field

Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team
Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team
Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team
Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team
Caught on Cam: Police Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 10,000 Bribe; Jumps Into Pond to Escape Vigilance Team

QUICK LINKS