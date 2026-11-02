Caught On Cam: Punjab Cop Seen Hiding Packet Under Mattress At Shiv Sena Leader’s House Before 30g Heroin Recovery; ASI Suspended, Leader Discharged

The search at Mahant Kashmir Giri’s house looked like routine police work. Officers arrived, went to a room, and said they found heroin under a mattress. Then a video surfaced that appeared to show how the packet got there.

The Raid and the Arrest

Khanna police claimed to have recovered about 30 grams of heroin from beneath a mattress at the home of Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri. They arrested him. According to police, the search followed an earlier case. Giri’s driver, Gurjant Singh alias Janta, had allegedly been arrested with 7.5 grams of heroin in an FIR at Khanna Sadar Police Station. During his questioning, Giri’s name reportedly came up, and a police team went to the house.

The Clip That Changed Everything

Then a video clip began circulating on social media. It purportedly came from a hidden camera at Giri’s residence. It reportedly shows a policeman in plain clothes entering a room and keeping a packet under a mattress.

According to the account of the footage, ASI Sukhdev Singh walked into the room in plain clothes and placed something under the mattress. Later, Vijaypal Singh, SHO of Sadar Police Station, Tarwinder Kumar Bedi, SHO City-2, and other personnel arrived. During their search, police claimed to have recovered the heroin from beneath the same mattress.

The authenticity of the footage has not been independently established in the information available. Police have acted on it, but a forensic examination is still to come.

PUNJAB POLICE CAUGHT ON CCTV IN ALLEGED DRUG PLANTING CCTV from Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri’s house in Khanna shows an ASI in plain clothes slipping something under the mattress. Police then raid, claim 30g heroin from the same spot, and arrest him. After the video went public, SSP Darpan Ahluwalia suspended ASI Sukhdev Singh, set up an SIT, and discharged Giri. Plant the drug, then “recover” it? Suspension is not justice. When police plant evidence, the entire drug crackdown loses credibility. — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 2, 2026

Suspended and Discharged

Late on Sunday, the police acted. Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police Darpan Ahluwalia told The Indian Express that ASI Sukhdev Singh had been suspended and that Giri had been discharged from the case.

An SIT Steps In

Ahluwalia said a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an officer of SP rank, has been formed. It will look into the matter and the role of other officials who took part in the search at Giri’s home.

Who Is Mahant Kashmir Giri?

Giri is a resident of Ward No. 15, Khanna, and a former rashtriya pracharak of the Shiv Sena’s Punjab unit. Reports say he has been booked in at least six FIRs: five in Khanna and one in Delhi. They range from allegations of attempted murder and arms offences to cheating, impersonation and drug trafficking.

Police alleged in October last year that he and four associates ran a drug supply racket and claimed a recovery of 1.15 kg of heroin. In April 2021, police arrested him on the allegation that he had arranged a firing on himself to obtain security cover. In 2023, Giri and his sons were booked in Delhi for allegedly looting 10 kg of gold from a jeweller’s employee, with the sons allegedly posing as GST inspectors. He also runs a self-styled anti-Khalistan outfit.

These are allegations drawn from police statements and earlier reports. They are not convictions, and they do not bear on whether a packet was placed in this case.

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