Caught On Cam: Punjab Man Beats Beggar Woman With Slipper 9 Times Outside Temple

A man was caught on camera brutally assaulting a woman beggar outside a temple in Punjab’s Kapurthala, repeatedly hitting her face with his slippers while she held a baby in her arms. The 38-second video shows the man, dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts, confronting the woman before taking off his slippers and launching the attack. He is seen landing nine blows on her face as she tries to protect herself.

Reportedly, the Punjab police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused after the video went viral on social media. The shocking assault took place outside a temple where the woman reportedly sits and begs.

A ‘Brahmin’ couch potato, Vikas Sharma, beat up a female beggar holding her infant in her arms, using slippers, outside a temple in Kapurthala, Punjab. This ugly pig also kicked her in front of her child. While the public stopped him, none had the spine to squeeze his balls for… pic.twitter.com/bqE25xzhWN — ज़िद्दी नागरिक (@ZiddiNaagrik) August 14, 2026

Punjab temple assault captured on camera as woman tries to defend herself

In the video, the man is initially seen shouting at the woman. He then removes his slippers and starts hitting her. At one point, he lifts her hand and strikes her face with the slipper while she attempts to block the blows.

Another woman eventually steps in and stops the attack after the man has delivered nine strikes to the woman’s face. A crowd gathers moments later and confronts him. Despite the intervention, the man is seen kicking the woman before the situation is brought under control.

Punjab police launch hunt after viral assault video

The accused reportedly runs a shop located in front of the temple. According to the information available, an argument between the beggar woman and the shopkeeper’s wife had taken place before the assault, allegedly triggering the man’s violent reaction.

The incident has sparked outrage after the Punjab assault video spread online. Kapurthala DSP Sheetal Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused and said police are looking for him.

Punjab case follows brutal attack on woman holding baby

As per reports, Police are now searching for the man seen in the video. The footage has drawn attention to the vulnerability of the woman, who was holding a baby while being attacked outside the temple.

The Punjab case remains under investigation, with police working to locate the accused and proceed against him according to the case registered.

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