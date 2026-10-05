Caught On Cam: Rewa Doctors Assault Injured Patient After Accusing Him Of Acting, Guards Drag Him By Hair; He Was Hurt In Land Dispute

An injured young man was allegedly assaulted and dragged by his hair by doctors and security guards at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, with a video of the incident going viral on social media on Monday morning. The incident reportedly happened late Sunday night after Shayan Dwivedi was brought to the hospital for treatment following injuries sustained in a family land dispute. The footage has raised questions about how patients and their families are treated at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital dispute begins during treatment

The trouble reportedly started after Dwivedi was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital from Alamganj village in the Mangawan police station area. A fight had broken out there over a family land dispute, leaving him injured.

According to the injured man, doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital asked which parts of his body had been hurt. While he was explaining his injuries, he alleged that the doctors accused him of acting. An argument followed, which later escalated inside the hospital.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital staff accused of assaulting injured man

Dwivedi alleged that doctors and security guards then grabbed and assaulted him. He claimed they caught him by his hair and dragged him. Another person at the spot was recording the incident on a mobile phone when the alleged assault took place.

The victim’s side further alleged that the person recording the video was also assaulted after hospital staff realised that the incident was being filmed. The video has since spread rapidly on social media, showing the injured man being allegedly assaulted and dragged.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital awaits official response

Neither the hospital management nor the police has issued an official statement on the allegations so far. The viral video and the claims made by those involved will need to be investigated to establish what happened and who was responsible for the alleged assault at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

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