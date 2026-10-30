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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight

Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight

A scooter allegedly blocked a UPSRTC bus in Aligarh before its driver and conductor were dragged out and beaten. A viral video has triggered police action.

Bus Driver, Conductor Dragged Out and Beaten After Scooter Blocks UPSRTC Bus (Photo: X)
Bus Driver, Conductor Dragged Out and Beaten After Scooter Blocks UPSRTC Bus (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 16:33 IST

A shocking road rage incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. The latest viral incident has raised concerns over the safety of public transport workers. As per the viral video, a group stopped a moving Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus. The group dragged the driver and conductor onto the road and then assaulted them in broad daylight. This complete event happened under Khair police station. The confrontation between the group of people and the bus driver and conductor has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Aligarh Road Rage: Scooter Blocks UPSRTC Bus

This whole scenario began when a scooter allegedly positioned itself directly in front of an operational UPSRTC bus. The vehicle reportedly blocked the bus’s path, forcing it to stop abruptly. Soon after, some individuals got off their vehicles and dragged the bus driver and conductor out onto the road.

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The two transport workers were then allegedly assaulted in full public view. Several people witnessed the incident, while others recorded the confrontation on their phones. The footage soon spread across social media platforms, triggering reactions and raising questions about the safety of bus staff on Uttar Pradesh roads.

Viral Video Triggers Police Action

The viral video brought the incident to the attention of the Aligarh Police. Authorities responded to reports of the confrontation and confirmed that local police had intervened.

According to the police, the injured individuals were taken for medical examinations. Necessary legal proceedings have also been initiated in connection with the incident. The police said the situation at the spot was brought under control and that peace had been restored.

In its official statement on X, the Aligarh Police wrote, “On 29.10.26, in the dispute that occurred between the two parties, the local police had Majroob medically examined, and other statutory proceedings were initiated. Peace prevails at the scene.”

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Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight
Tags: aligarhAligarh PoliceBus Driver Assaultroad rageup newsUPSRTC BusUttar pradesh newsviral video

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Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight

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Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight

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Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight
Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight
Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight
Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight
Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight

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