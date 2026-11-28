A shocking incident from Nashik district has triggered widespread anger after a schoolgirl was allegedly beaten by a farm owner for plucking just four or five borax from a tree. The incident took place in Kashti village of Malegaon taluka. A video showing the girl being assaulted has gone viral on social media. The incident has raised serious questions about the treatment of children over minor issues. Local residents have demanded immediate police action against the person involved.

Schoolgirls Were Waiting for ST Bus When Incident Happened

According to the information available, three schoolgirls were waiting for an ST bus on the Ajang-Malegaon road in Kashti. They were waiting to travel to school when they noticed borax growing on a tree in a nearby field.

The girls reportedly plucked four to five borax from the tree. However, their small act soon turned into a disturbing incident when the farm owner noticed them. Angered by the girls plucking the fruit, the man allegedly approached them and started beating one of the schoolgirls.

Girl Falls Into Pit After Being Hit, Video Goes Viral

The viral video shows the man hitting the girl hard near her ear. The force of the blow reportedly caused her to lose balance and fall into a nearby pit. The incident shocked people in the area. Some local residents reportedly tried to question the man about his behaviour. However, instead of responding calmly, he allegedly got into an argument with them. He is also said to have used abusive language and challenged the residents, saying, ‘Do what you have to do.’

#मालेगांव-अजंग मार्ग के काष्टी गांव में खेत से बेर तोड़ने की मामूली बात पर एक व्यक्ति पर बच्ची के साथ मारपीट करने का आरोप है। नाशिक ग्रामीण पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। बच्ची को न्याय दिलाने और आरोपी पर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग उठ रही है। @NashikPolice @MahaPolice @DGPMaharashtra #Maharashtra #Nashik #Malegaon #ChildSafety #JusticeForChild #MaharashtraPolice — TNP NEWS (@TNPNEWS1) November 28, 2026

Nashik Schoolgirl Assault Video Triggers Public Anger

After the video surfaced on social media, several people expressed anger over the incident. Many questioned how anyone could brutally assault a schoolgirl over just four or five borax. The incident has also triggered demands for strict action against the farm owner. Residents believe that such behaviour towards a child cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Police Action Awaited as Locals Demand Strict Measures

According to the information provided, the police had not registered a case even after the incident came to light. This has further increased public anger. Local residents are demanding that the police register a case immediately and take strict action against the person involved.

The incident in Malegaon has once again brought attention to the safety and treatment of children. Now, all eyes are on the police response and the action that will be taken in the case.