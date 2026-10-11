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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah

Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah

A woman lawyer has alleged assault, phone snatching and threats inside a revenue circle officer’s office in Assam. A viral video shows a man pushing her against an almirah as police investigate complaints filed by both sides.

Assam woman lawyer allegedly assaulted in revenue officer’s office (Photo: X)
Assam woman lawyer allegedly assaulted in revenue officer’s office (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 00:02 IST

A woman lawyer was allegedly assaulted inside a revenue circle officer’s office in Azara near Guwahati, Assam, with a video showing a man pushing her against an almirah, triggering attention on social media. The incident reportedly took place when the lawyer visited the office for a hearing in a land acquisition case. According to her police complaint, an argument broke out between her and revenue official Bipul Deka during the proceedings. The office falls under the Jalukbari constituency represented by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Argument During Land Acquisition Hearing Takes an Ugly Turn

According to the complaint, Revenue Circle Officer Biplab Sharma Bordoloi subsequently called the woman lawyer into his chamber. She alleged that she was abused inside the room. The lawyer further claimed that when she took out her mobile phone to record the incident, Deka snatched it from her.

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Viral Video Shows Man Pushing Woman Lawyer Against Almirah

The incident gained attention after a video purportedly showing the confrontation went viral. The footage appears to show a man pushing the woman lawyer against an almirah inside the office. According to the FIR, Bastab Raman Barman, who introduced himself as a lawyer and was present at the office during the incident, allegedly assaulted her.

The allegations against the individuals named in the complaint have not been established, and the matter remains under investigation.

Lawyer Alleges Threat to Revoke Her Licence

The woman also alleged that she was threatened with the revocation of her licence during the confrontation. When she raised an alarm, the revenue circle officer informed the police, sources said.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, the confrontation inside the chamber and the reported threat to her professional licence are among the issues requiring investigation.

Complaints Filed by Both Sides as Police Begin Probe

Following the incident, the woman lawyer lodged a complaint at Azara police station against Bipul Deka, Biplab Sharma Bordoloi and Bastab Raman Barman. A separate complaint has also been filed against the woman lawyer, according to sources.

Police are investigating both complaints. Further details about the probe and any action against those named in the FIR were not available in the information provided.

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Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah
Tags: Assam Crimeassam newsAzara Newsbreaking-newscrime newsGuwahati newshome-hero-pos-3land disputeLawyer Assault Caseviral videoWoman Lawyer

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Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah

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Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah

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Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah
Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah
Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah
Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah
Caught On Cam: She Went to Discuss a Land Case, Then a Viral Video Showed a Man Pushing Her Against an Almirah

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