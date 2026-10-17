Caught on Cam: Son Drags Elderly Father on Road in UP’s Bulandshahr, Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr has triggered outrage on social media, showing a young man allegedly assaulting his elderly father, dragging him along a road and forcibly pushing him into a car. The man reportedly continued to beat his father even after putting him inside the vehicle. The incident is said to have taken place in Alina village, under the Aurangabad police station area. Authorities are now examining the viral video to establish the facts and determine what action should follow.

Son Drags Elderly Father Along Road in Bulandshahr

The video, reportedly filmed on the Maithana-Jagatpur-Alina road, shows the young man allegedly manhandling his father in public. The elderly man is seen being dragged along the road before being forced into a vehicle. According to the claims accompanying the footage, the alleged assault did not stop there. The son is also accused of beating his father inside the car.

#बुलंदशहर – कलयुगी बेटे की हैवानियत, पिता को बेरहमी से पीटने का वीडियो वायरल। सड़क पर पिता की पिटाई के बाद जबरन गाड़ी में डालकर भी की बेरहमी से मारपीट। वीडियो वायरल होते ही हरकत में आई पुलिस, आरोपी बेटे को किया गिरफ्तार। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो देख लोग हैरान। बुलंदशहर के औरंगाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के गांव ऑलिना का मामला। @Uppolice @UPPViralCheck @bulandshahrpol — Prashant Kumar Journalist (@prashan02367402) October 17, 2026

Viral Video Sparks Outrage, People Demand Action

The footage has spread across social media, leaving viewers shocked by the alleged treatment of the elderly man. The incident has drawn angry reactions, with people demanding action against the man seen in the video. However, the viral footage alone does not establish the complete circumstances surrounding the incident.

Why Did the Son Allegedly Assault His Father?

The reason behind the alleged assault remains unclear. Authorities have not yet established what led to the confrontation between the father and son. It is also not clear when the video was recorded, leaving questions about the timeline of the incident and the events that preceded it.

Police Examine Viral Video, Action to Follow

Bulandshahr City SP Abhishek Pratap Ajeya confirmed that the police are investigating the viral video. He said the footage was being examined and that action would be taken after the investigation. Further details about the incident and the people involved are awaited.