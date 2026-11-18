A terrifying road accident on the Porbandar Highway in Dwarka, Gujarat, has been captured on CCTV, leaving viewers shocked by the intensity of the crash. A speeding car reportedly lost control near Harshad, rammed into a road divider and was thrown several feet into the air before landing a considerable distance away. The frightening footage shows the sheer force of the impact as the vehicle is lifted off the road following the collision. The incident has drawn attention to the dangers of overspeeding and reckless driving, with the CCTV video circulating on social media.

What Happened Near Harshad on the Porbandar Highway?

According to the available information, the accident took place near Harshad on the Porbandar Highway in Dwarka district. A car travelling at high speed reportedly went out of control before crashing into the road divider. The impact was so powerful that the vehicle was launched several feet into the air and landed far away from the point of collision. The dramatic sequence unfolded within seconds, leaving little time for other road users to react.

रफ्तार का ऐसा पागलपन कि कार सड़क पर दौड़ते-दौड़ते हवा में उड़ गई! 😱 द्वारका के पोरबंदर हाईवे पर तेज रफ्तार कार अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकराई और कई फीट हवा में उछलकर दूर जा गिरी। CCTV में कैद इस खौफनाक हादसे को देखकर रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे! https://t.co/BjlCAxQ4SZ — Jeetendra Rana (@ranajeetendra4) November 18, 2026

CCTV Footage Captures Terrifying Road Accident

The CCTV footage of the accident captures the moment the speeding car approaches the divider and violently collides with it. Following the impact, the vehicle can be seen flying through the air before crashing back onto the road. The shocking visuals have prompted discussions on social media about road safety, overspeeding and the importance of maintaining control while driving on highways.

Injuries or Casualties: Details Awaited

As of now, details regarding the number of people travelling in the car, their condition and whether anyone sustained injuries or lost their life have not been officially confirmed. Further details about the circumstances leading to the accident and any police action are also awaited. The incident serves as another reminder of how dangerous overspeeding can be, particularly on highways where even a momentary loss of control can result in a devastating crash.

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