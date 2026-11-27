Three teenagers aged 14 and 16 were killed on the spot after a speeding Maharashtra Police 112 emergency response vehicle rammed their motorcycle in Gondia district on Wednesday night. The collision took place on the Gondia-Tirora Road near Dandegaon Bus Stand, under Gangazhari Police Station limits, triggering protests by local residents who accused the police vehicle’s driver of negligent driving. The impact was so severe that none of the three teenagers survived. Police have registered a case against the driver, identified as Amit Mahule.

Maharashtra accident claims lives of three teenagers travelling towards Gangazhari

The deceased have been identified as Kartik Brijlal Bisen (14), Shivprasad Kamble (16) and Jitendra Bawankar (16). They were travelling on a motorcycle from Ekodi towards Gangazhari when the accident occurred.

According to police, the 112 ERSS (Emergency Response Support System) vehicle was attempting to overtake a tipper truck when its driver lost control and collided head-on with the teenagers’ two-wheeler. All three were killed at the scene, police said on Thursday.

Maharashtra police deploy additional force after locals protest fatal crash

The accident sparked anger among residents, who gathered at the spot and briefly blocked traffic to protest what they described as negligent driving by the police vehicle.

Considering the severity of the crash and the public anger, additional police personnel were deployed in Gangazhari on Thursday to prevent any law and order situation. The deployment was carried out under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Abhay Dongre.

Maharashtra authorities promise fair probe and financial assistance to families

Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamare assured that the accident would be investigated fairly. Local MLA Vinod Agrawal also promised to make efforts to arrange financial assistance from the government for the families of the three deceased teenagers.

On the other hand, a case has been lodged against Amit Mahule, who was driving the police car when it met with the accident. The case has been registered on the basis of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) rules related to rash driving and death due to negligence.

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