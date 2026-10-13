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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral

Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral

CCTV footage reportedly helped police identify and arrest the accused. The incident has raised concerns over women’s safety, with visuals drawing attention online.

A girl student was harassed by two bike-borne men near a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh. (Source:Screengrab)
A girl student was harassed by two bike-borne men near a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 18:35 IST

A disturbing incident of alleged harassment has been reported from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, where two young men allegedly harassed a female student near Bhangwa Chungi intersection, right next to a police station. The accused reportedly circled the student on a motorcycle, demanded her mobile number and made indecent gestures. Showing courage, the student approached the nearby police station and lodged a complaint. Police subsequently examined CCTV footage and arrested the accused.

Student Harassed in Broad Daylight

According to the available information, the student was standing at Bhangwa Chungi intersection when two young men arrived on a motorcycle. They allegedly circled her several times while demanding her mobile number and making indecent gestures in public. The incident reportedly left the student frightened. However, she decided to seek immediate help and went straight to the nearby police station to report the alleged harassment. The fact that the incident occurred close to a police station has raised concerns about women’s safety in public places.

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CCTV Footage Helps Police Identify Accused

Following the student’s complaint, police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area. The footage reportedly captured the movements of the two men and provided investigators with clues about their identities. Using the available footage, descriptions of the suspects and the motorcycle’s registration details, police traced and arrested the accused.

Police Action After Arrest

According to the reports, police took action against the accused following their arrest. Reports also indicate that the men were made to walk with their hands tied and were beaten, although the circumstances and official details of this action require confirmation. A case has been registered based on the student’s complaint, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Women’s Safety in Focus

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about women’s safety and harassment in public spaces. The student’s decision to report the incident promptly enabled police to examine CCTV footage and identify the alleged offenders. Authorities’ further action will be crucial in ensuring that the case is handled in accordance with the law.
Also Read: UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali

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Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral
Tags: bike-borne men arrestedCCTV viral videogirl student harassmentPratapgarh newsPratapgarh policestudent harassed in PratapgarhUP crime newswomen safety in Uttar Pradesh

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Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral

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Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral

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Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral
Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral

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