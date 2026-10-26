Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family

A woman in Ludhiana, Punjab, has accused her husband and in-laws of concealing their religion before marriage, attempting to force her to convert her faith and harassing her over dowry. The woman also alleged that she and her family were assaulted when she resisted the alleged conversion attempt. Her father reportedly sustained serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to hospital. Police have registered a case based on the complaint and launched an investigation into the allegations.

Marriage Perfn’ormed According to Hindu Customs

According to the womas father, the marriage took place on September 2, 2026, at Shani Shiv Temple in Sant Vihar, Ludhiana, following Hindu rituals and customs. The daughter was sent to her matrimonial home on September 5. However, when she arrived at her in-laws’ house on October 5, she was allegedly shocked to discover that a large hall inside the property had been converted into a church. The family has alleged that the religious identity of the husband and his family had not been disclosed before the marriage. The allegations are now part of the police investigation.

लुधियाना में एक युवती ने अपने पति और ससुराल पक्ष पर धर्म छिपाकर शादी करने, जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराने और दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित करने के गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं. युवती का दावा है कि शादी के बाद उसे स्विमिंग पूल में डुबकी लगवाकर धर्म परिवर्तन कराया गया, जबकि विरोध करने पर उसके मायके वालों पर हमला किया गया. हमले में लड़की के पिता के गंभीर चोटें पहुंची, जिन्हें अस्पताल भर्ती करवाया गया. पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है. पिता के अनुसार, 2 सितंबर 2026 को लुधियाना के संत विहार स्थित शनि शिव मंदिर में हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से दोनों की शादी हुई. 5 सितंबर को बेटी को विदा किया गया, जबकि 5 अक्टूबर को जब वह ससुराल पहुंची तो घर में बने एक बड़े हॉल को चर्च के रूप में देखकर हैरान रह गई. #Ludhiana #DharamParivartan #Jhalko #JhalkoDelhi — Jhalko Delhi (@JhalkoDelhi) October 25, 2026

Woman Alleges Pressure to Convert Her Faith

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband and in-laws pressured her to change her religion after the marriage. She further claimed that she was forced to immerse herself in a swimming pool as part of an alleged conversion attempt. According to her account, she resisted the demand, leading to a confrontation with her matrimonial family. The woman also accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to harassment over dowry. The allegations have raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the marriage and the treatment she claims to have faced at her in-laws’ home

Father Injured in Alleged Assault, Police Investigate

The woman alleged that her family was attacked after she opposed the alleged conversion attempt. Her father reportedly suffered serious injuries during the incident and required hospitalisation. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the allegations. Further details regarding the accused and the outcome of the investigation are awaited. The allegations are yet to be established through the legal process.

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