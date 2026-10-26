LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family

Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family

She alleged that she was forced to immerse herself in a swimming pool as part of a conversion attempt and that her family was attacked when she resisted.

A Ludhiana woman has accused her husband and in-laws of concealing their religion before marriage, pressuring her to convert, and harassing her over dowry. (Source:Screengrab)
A Ludhiana woman has accused her husband and in-laws of concealing their religion before marriage, pressuring her to convert, and harassing her over dowry. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 20:23 IST

A woman in Ludhiana, Punjab, has accused her husband and in-laws of concealing their religion before marriage, attempting to force her to convert her faith and harassing her over dowry. The woman also alleged that she and her family were assaulted when she resisted the alleged conversion attempt. Her father reportedly sustained serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to hospital. Police have registered a case based on the complaint and launched an investigation into the allegations.

Marriage Perfn’ormed According to Hindu Customs

According to the womas father, the marriage took place on September 2, 2026, at Shani Shiv Temple in Sant Vihar, Ludhiana, following Hindu rituals and customs. The daughter was sent to her matrimonial home on September 5. However, when she arrived at her in-laws’ house on October 5, she was allegedly shocked to discover that a large hall inside the property had been converted into a church. The family has alleged that the religious identity of the husband and his family had not been disclosed before the marriage. The allegations are now part of the police investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

Woman Alleges Pressure to Convert Her Faith

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband and in-laws pressured her to change her religion after the marriage. She further claimed that she was forced to immerse herself in a swimming pool as part of an alleged conversion attempt. According to her account, she resisted the demand, leading to a confrontation with her matrimonial family. The woman also accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to harassment over dowry. The allegations have raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the marriage and the treatment she claims to have faced at her in-laws’ home

Father Injured in Alleged Assault, Police Investigate

The woman alleged that her family was attacked after she opposed the alleged conversion attempt. Her father reportedly suffered serious injuries during the incident and required hospitalisation. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the allegations. Further details regarding the accused and the outcome of the investigation are awaited. The allegations are yet to be established through the legal process.
Also Read: Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered in Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family
Tags: dowry harassmentforced religious conversionhome-hero-pos-6in-laws harassmentLudhiana crime newsLudhiana forced conversion casereligious conversion allegationswoman accuses husband

RELATED News

Steel Bombs Rock Kerala’s Kannur, Windowpanes Shattered In Twin Late-Night Blasts: What Led To Deadly Explosions?

School Principal Molests 5-Year-Old Girl Student In Madhya Pradesh, Takes Her To Separate Room, Commits Indecent Act And Locks Her Inside

Rajasthan School Holidays 2026: 12-Day Diwali Break Announced, Check Full Holiday Schedule Here

On Cam, Leopard Creeps Towards Workers Sleeping In Maharashtra Farm, Driver’s Quick Alarm Saves Them | Watch

Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: ‘Full Video’ Links Spark Buzz, What We Know About The Ex-Lovers Clip Claim

Samsung Faces Loyal Customer’s Anger As Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Denied Over 2024 Dent After One UI 9 Beta Issues

Karwa Chauth 2026: Moon Hidden By Clouds Or Rain? What Women Should Do Before Breaking Their Fast

A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

IIM Calcutta opens admissions for 10th batch of Executive Leadership Programme for Women

RGIPT Celebrates 10th Convocation, Showcases Progress in Research, Innovation and Industry Collaboration

Pre-approved Loan Vs Instant Short-Term Loan: What’s the Difference and What Should Borrowers Compare?

Jharkhand High Court Dissolves Marriage, Says Forcing Wife to Accept Husband’s Affair Partner Is Mental Cruelty

A Slap, A Bollywood Star And A Decade-Long Legal Battle: What Happened Between Govinda And Santosh Rai?

From School Labs to University Research: How Early STEM Projects Can Prepare Students for Global Higher Education

Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family
Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family
Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family
Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family
Caught On Cam: Suhagraat Horror – Husband Submerged Bride In Swimming Pool, Forced Religious Conversion On First Night, Attacked Her Family

QUICK LINKS