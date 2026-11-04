Caught On Cam: Thar-Borne Men Beat Up Petrol Pump Worker After He Demands Rs 2,000 For Diesel In Bihar, Flee With Rs 5,500

It was a little past noon on a Monday, and the pump was running as usual. A Thar rolled in, the tank was filled, and the attendant asked for payment. According to his complaint, what followed was abuse, blows and a threat.

A Routine Fill-Up at Upendra Petroleum

The incident took place on 2 November 2026 at around 12.30 pm at Upendra Petroleum on Amba Road, before Chatra Mod, in the Mufassil police station area. The complainant, Gautam Singh, was on duty. According to his written complaint, a young man named Shubham Chauhan arrived in a Thar with another man, whose face was covered with a gamchha.

The Bill That Started the Fight

The two men had diesel worth ₹2,000 filled into the vehicle. When Gautam asked for the payment, the two allegedly began abusing him. The argument grew, and he says they started beating him. He alleges that they told him plainly they would not pay and that he could do what he liked.

₹5,500 Gone From His Pocket

Gautam alleges that after the assault, Shubham Chauhan took ₹5,500 from his pocket. The money, according to the complaint, was from the sale of fuel. The accused then allegedly threatened to kill him and drove away in the Thar.

Other pump employees came running at the noise, but by then the two had left.

What the Camera Saw

The entire incident was captured on the pump’s CCTV camera, according to the report. That footage is now the basis of the police search. It may help to identify the second man, whose face was covered, and to establish exactly what was said and done. Whether the footage has been made public is not stated in the input.

Caught On Cam: Thar-Borne Men Beat Up Petrol Pump Worker After He Demands Rs 2,000 For Diesel, Flee With https://t.co/Fej9kukPpD — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) November 4, 2026

The Police Case

Gautam Singh filed a written complaint at Mufassil police station and asked for action. Station House Officer Ashok Kumar said a case, numbered 520/26, has been registered on the complaint. He said raids are being conducted to identify and arrest the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage. Police are investigating, and the allegations have not been tested. The accused have not been heard.

Where the Case Stands

A Thar is easy to spot, and a pump camera sees plates and faces. The attendant says he was beaten, robbed of a day’s takings and threatened with death over a ₹2,000 bill. The two men are still being sought.

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