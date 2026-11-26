The Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, is attracting attention for an unusual reason. Large groups of monkeys have become a growing problem for tourists visiting the iconic monument in Agra. Several videos showing monkeys roaming around the premises and approaching visitors have gone viral on social media.

The situation has raised serious concerns about tourist safety. Both Indian and foreign visitors are reportedly facing difficulties due to the increasing presence of monkeys. There is also a constant fear of sudden attacks and incidents of monkeys snatching food or personal belongings.

Monkey Menace Near All Three Taj Mahal Gates

The problem has become particularly noticeable near the Taj Mahal’s eastern gate, western gate and Royal Gate. Large groups of monkeys can frequently be seen roaming around these entry points.

Visitors often find themselves surrounded by monkeys while entering or leaving the monument. In some cases, the animals reportedly chase or attack tourists, creating panic among visitors.

Many tourists now fear that the monkeys could suddenly jump at them or snatch their belongings. The situation has also raised questions about the arrangements made to ensure visitor safety at one of India’s most popular tourist destinations.

दुनिया के सात अजूबों में शामिल ताजमहल में पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा सबसे जरूरी है, आगरा के ताजमहल में बंदरों का आतंक, पूर्वी, पश्चिमी और रॉयल गेट पर बंदरों के झुंड का जमावड़ा, पर्यटकों और विदेशी सैलानियों पर हमले से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर उठे सवाल। https://t.co/zUm5P9JENj — journalist Arpit Shukla (@GwaliorNewsLive) November 26, 2026

Why Have Efforts to Control Monkeys Failed?

A large monkey population is reportedly present inside and around the Taj Mahal complex. Authorities have reportedly made several attempts to catch the animals and move them away from the monument.

However, the problem continues despite these efforts. Lack of proper coordination between different departments responsible for the monument’s management is also believed to be affecting attempts to control the situation.

Viral Video Shows Monkeys Enjoying Taj Mahal Fountain

This is not the first time monkeys at the Taj Mahal have attracted attention online. A few months ago, a video from the monument went viral on social media. It showed a group of monkeys jumping into a fountain inside the complex. The animals could be seen splashing water, chasing each other and enjoying themselves in the fountain. The video once again brought the growing monkey population at the monument into focus.

Two Tourists Bitten by Monkeys in September

The threat is not limited to viral videos. In September, two tourists visiting the Taj Mahal were bitten by monkeys. One of the victims was an 83-year-old Brazilian tourist, while the other visitor had travelled from West Bengal. Both tourists had to be admitted to a hospital following the attacks.

These incidents have intensified concerns about the safety of visitors. With monkeys continuing to roam around the monument, tourists are now facing an additional challenge while exploring one of India’s most famous historical landmarks.