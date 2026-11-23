A bizarre toll evasion trick has caught the internet’s attention after a video showed three young men pushing a red hatchback through a highway toll plaza at night. The men allegedly pretended their car had broken down to convince a toll operator to open the barrier. But what happened moments later exposed their unusual trick.

The video has triggered a debate on social media, with many questioning whether the incident was a clever jugaad or a reckless attempt to avoid paying a mandatory toll fee.

How Three Men Tricked The Toll Operator

The viral footage shows three men manually pushing their red hatchback towards a closed toll booth barrier. They appeared to be stranded and reportedly told the toll operator that their vehicle had suffered a sudden mechanical failure.

The operator, apparently trying to prevent traffic from building up behind the vehicle, raised the boom barrier to let them pass. However, the situation took an unexpected turn as soon as the car crossed the toll gate.

All three men quickly jumped back inside the vehicle. The engine started without any apparent trouble, and the car sped away into moving highway traffic. The video has since collected thousands of views across social media platforms. However, the exact location and date of the incident remain unconfirmed.

Internet Divided Over Viral Toll Evasion Video

The clip has drawn mixed reactions online. While some users found the trick amusing, others criticised the men for putting highway commuters at risk. Several viewers also questioned whether the incident was genuine or a scripted stunt created to attract attention online.

The incident has also renewed discussions about people finding unusual ways to avoid paying toll charges, even when such actions could create safety risks.

टोल टैक्स बचाने के इस तरीके को देखकर आप भी हैरान रह जाओगे… देखिए कैसे 3 लड़के एक कार को धक्का देते हुए टोल बूथ पर गए और अंदर बैठे लड़के से बोले कि हमारी कार खराब हो गई है… बूथ पर बैठे लड़के ने तुरंत उन्हें निकलने के लिए बूथ खोल दिया, लेकिन बूथ पार करते ही वो तीनों कार को स्टार्ट करके तेजी से वहां से निकल गए…Read more — Amit Tomar (@AmitNationlist) November 23, 2026

Can Toll Authorities Take Action Against The Men?

Avoiding mandatory toll payments through deception can invite legal consequences. Under applicable National Highways Fee Rules, motorists who fail to pay toll charges may face penalties, including double toll charges in certain situations. Deliberately deceiving a toll operator could also attract legal action if the necessary elements of an offence are established.

Moreover, pushing a vehicle through an active highway lane can put other motorists at risk. Authorities can examine toll plaza CCTV footage and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) records to identify the vehicle and investigate the incident. While the viral clip may appear amusing to some, using such tricks on busy highways can have serious consequences.