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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did

Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did

Tigress Junabai and her four cubs crossed the Masal–Palsgaon road in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, as motorists stopped to capture the rare nighttime sighting.

Tigress Junabai Leads 4 Cubs Across Road In Maharashtra (Image: X)
Tigress Junabai Leads 4 Cubs Across Road In Maharashtra (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 11:31 IST

A rare wildlife sighting left motorists stunned in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district after a tigress and her four cubs emerged from a forest and calmly crossed a road in front of waiting vehicles. The five tigers were spotted on the Masal–Palsgaon road near Jhil Resort in Chimur taluka on Thursday evening, November 12, shortly after 7 PM. Forest Department officials later confirmed that the adult tigress was Junabai, a well-known resident of the area, accompanied by all four of her cubs. Videos of the family walking under vehicle headlights have since gone viral, but the encounter ended without any injuries, attacks or property damage.

Junabai and her four cubs create a spectacle on Maharashtra road

The sighting took place as the tigress stepped out of roadside vegetation at dusk, with her four cubs following closely behind. Illuminated by vehicle headlights, the family walked across and along the paved road before heading back towards the dense forest.

Viral clips show Junabai leading the way while the cubs remain close to her. At several points, the young tigers pause and look back towards the vehicles waiting on the road. Motorists immediately stopped their cars, temporarily bringing traffic to a halt as passengers watched and recorded the unusual sight on their phones.

Maharashtra tiger sighting videos spread across social media

Dashcam and smartphone recordings began circulating widely on Friday, November 13, across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. The sighting also attracted attention from national media outlets, including Aaj Tak and Lokmat Times.

There was initially speculation online about the identity of the animals. However, Maharashtra Forest Department officials confirmed that the adult female was Junabai and that she was accompanied by four cubs, taking the total group size to five.

Forest Department issues Maharashtra road safety warning

Following the sighting, authorities issued an alert for motorists, two-wheeler riders and other travellers using the Masal–Palsgaon route, which is also referred to as Pathasgaon in some local advisories. Commuters have been asked to remain particularly vigilant during evening and nighttime hours.

Officials have also reminded travellers using roads through buffer zones not to honk, flash high beams aggressively, step out of their vehicles or approach wild animals to take photographs.

Maharashtra’s Tadoba region sees frequent wildlife movement

The sighting highlights the wildlife movement around Chandrapur, which is home to the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), Maharashtra’s oldest and largest national park. The reserve supports a population of more than 90 tigers, while Chimur taluka borders its northern buffer zone, making movement through connecting forest corridors relatively common.

Although the peaceful crossing delighted wildlife enthusiasts and tourists, Maharashtra continues to face challenges related to human-tiger conflict as tiger numbers grow outside core protected areas. The latest encounter, however, ended without confrontation or harm to people or property.

Also Read: Watch: Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Slap Assault, Drag Women By Hair Over Prostitution – Know What Happned Next    

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Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did
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Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did

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Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did

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Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did
Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did
Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did
Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did
Caught On Cam: Tigress Roams Maharashtra Road Along With Her Cubs At Night, Cars And Passengers Freeze At Their Sight – Know What They Did

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