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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Traffic Cop And Ex-Serviceman Fight On Road, Tear Clothes In Agra; Policeman Stopped Ex-Soldier From Drinking In Public Place – Full Details

Caught On Cam: Traffic Cop And Ex-Serviceman Fight On Road, Tear Clothes In Agra; Policeman Stopped Ex-Soldier From Drinking In Public Place – Full Details

Traffic policeman and ex-serviceman clash in Agra’s Etmadpur area after an alleged objection to public drinking. A viral video shows the altercation, while reports say both sides reached a compromise without filing a complaint.

Agra Traffic Cop, Ex-Serviceman Clash Over Public Drinking (Image: X)
Agra Traffic Cop, Ex-Serviceman Clash Over Public Drinking (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 12:27 IST

A traffic police personnel and an ex-serviceman allegedly exchanged blows during a confrontation near Chhalesar police outpost in Agra’s Etmadpur area after the former soldier was reportedly stopped from drinking alcohol in a public place. A video of the clash has surfaced on social media, showing the incident on a road in Agra. Reports also indicate that the traffic policeman’s uniform was torn during the altercation. The matter reportedly ended in a compromise, with neither side filing a complaint.

What triggered the clash between the two in Agra

Reports say that the incident occurred at the location close to Chhalesar outposts which comes under the jurisdiction of Etmadpur police station of Agra city. As per reports, the conflict started as the traffic policemen objected to the former soldier for consuming liquor in public.

The conflict turned violent as the two engaged in a brawl on the road. The whole event was captured on camera, and the video eventually went viral on social media.

Agra viral video shows altercation, police uniform reportedly torn

The video of the incident has gone viral, with reports stating that the traffic policeman’s uniform was torn during the scuffle. As per reports, there are currently no details that provide the names of the two men or a detailed account of how the fight unfolded. 

No complaint filed after Agra traffic cop and ex-serviceman clash

The incident reportedly ended with both sides reaching a compromise. No complaint was filed by either party, according to the available report. Further details about any police inquiry or official action were not available in the report.

Also Read: First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field    

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Caught On Cam: Traffic Cop And Ex-Serviceman Fight On Road, Tear Clothes In Agra; Policeman Stopped Ex-Soldier From Drinking In Public Place – Full Details
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Caught On Cam: Traffic Cop And Ex-Serviceman Fight On Road, Tear Clothes In Agra; Policeman Stopped Ex-Soldier From Drinking In Public Place – Full Details
Caught On Cam: Traffic Cop And Ex-Serviceman Fight On Road, Tear Clothes In Agra; Policeman Stopped Ex-Soldier From Drinking In Public Place – Full Details
Caught On Cam: Traffic Cop And Ex-Serviceman Fight On Road, Tear Clothes In Agra; Policeman Stopped Ex-Soldier From Drinking In Public Place – Full Details
Caught On Cam: Traffic Cop And Ex-Serviceman Fight On Road, Tear Clothes In Agra; Policeman Stopped Ex-Soldier From Drinking In Public Place – Full Details
Caught On Cam: Traffic Cop And Ex-Serviceman Fight On Road, Tear Clothes In Agra; Policeman Stopped Ex-Soldier From Drinking In Public Place – Full Details

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