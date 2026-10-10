Caught On Cam: Traffic Cop And Ex-Serviceman Fight On Road, Tear Clothes In Agra; Policeman Stopped Ex-Soldier From Drinking In Public Place – Full Details

A traffic police personnel and an ex-serviceman allegedly exchanged blows during a confrontation near Chhalesar police outpost in Agra’s Etmadpur area after the former soldier was reportedly stopped from drinking alcohol in a public place. A video of the clash has surfaced on social media, showing the incident on a road in Agra. Reports also indicate that the traffic policeman’s uniform was torn during the altercation. The matter reportedly ended in a compromise, with neither side filing a complaint.
ये वीडियो यूपी के आगरा जिले का है… बताया जा रहा है कि सार्वजनिक स्थान पर पूर्व फौजी शराब पी रहे थे, तभी ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी ने फौजी को शराब पीने से रोकने लगे। जिसके बाद ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी और पूर्व फौजी में कहासुनी हो गई और देखते ही देखते दोनों एक दूसरे से भिड़ गए। बीच सड़क पर ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी और पूर्व फौजी के बीच जमकर मारपीट। एतमादपुर थाना क्षेत्र के छलेसर चौकी का मामला
— Ashish Paswan (@ashishpaswan0) October 10, 2026
What triggered the clash between the two in Agra
Reports say that the incident occurred at the location close to Chhalesar outposts which comes under the jurisdiction of Etmadpur police station of Agra city. As per reports, the conflict started as the traffic policemen objected to the former soldier for consuming liquor in public.
The conflict turned violent as the two engaged in a brawl on the road. The whole event was captured on camera, and the video eventually went viral on social media.
Agra viral video shows altercation, police uniform reportedly torn
The video of the incident has gone viral, with reports stating that the traffic policeman’s uniform was torn during the scuffle. As per reports, there are currently no details that provide the names of the two men or a detailed account of how the fight unfolded.
No complaint filed after Agra traffic cop and ex-serviceman clash
The incident reportedly ended with both sides reaching a compromise. No complaint was filed by either party, according to the available report. Further details about any police inquiry or official action were not available in the report.
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Khalid Lateef is a Sub-Editor at NewsX Digital, specializing in Indian politics and global affairs. He also covers viral trending stories and major crime developments.