Caught On Cam: Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Kanpur Toll Plaza, Tears PRV Constable’s Uniform Over Extortion Row

A Bhadohi man says he was dragged from his car and beaten after refusing to pay. Police constables who came to help allege they were assaulted too. Now the constable asks why no backup came for hours.

Kanpur: It was a little after 9.40 pm on Monday, 26 October, when a call came in on Dial 112. It was a plea for help from a car stopped near the Aliyapur toll plaza. What happened over the next few hours has left an unanswered question inside the police force.

Who, What and Where: The Night on the Highway

Ankit Singh, a resident of Banjari village in Bhadohi, was travelling by car from Kudaura in Hamirpur towards Ghatampur. Near the Aliyapur toll plaza, in the Sajeti police station area, a group of transgender persons allegedly stopped his car and demanded money.

According to the complaint he later submitted to police, he refused. The group then allegedly began abusing him. When he protested, he says, they dragged him out of the car, beat him and damaged the vehicle.

When: A Call to 112

Ankit says he felt unsafe with his family in the car. He dialled 112 for help. A Police Response Vehicle (PRV) was dispatched against event number 29317 and reached the spot at around 9.42 pm, according to the constable on duty.

How: Help Arrives, and the Trouble Spreads

The constables say they found a few transgender persons forcibly demanding money from a man. When they tried to protect him, the group allegedly turned on them as well.

The complaint alleges that the group abused and assaulted the constables. They allegedly tried to open the vehicle’s door and pull the policemen out. Constable Sonu Yadav says his uniform was torn.

The group then allegedly phoned others to join them, and the commotion grew. The constable also says some of them climbed onto the PRV and behaved indecently. When he began recording the scene on his phone, they allegedly tried several times to snatch it away.

“Nobody Came”: A Constable’s Call for Backup

The constable says he informed the Sajeti station in-charge and the beat in-charge at once. On their instructions, he says, he had the victim write out a complaint. After that, he says, no action followed.

He then sent the full account to the PRV in-charge on WhatsApp. He says he got no reply. According to him, no backup reached the spot for hours.

Ankit says that even after all this, Sajeti police have taken no action so far.

अवैध वसूली का विरोध करने पर किन्नरों का बवाल, PRV सिपाही की वर्दी फाड़ी।कानपुर के आलियापुर टोल प्लाजा के पास अवैध वसूली का विरोध करने पर किन्नरों की टोली पर युवक और डायल 112 की पीआरवी टीम से मारपीट का आरोप है। आरोप है कि एक सिपाही की वर्दी भी फाड़ दी गई। #Kanpur @Uppolice https://t.co/EKbrfTPPWr — Shyam Tiwari (@Shyamtiwariknp) October 31, 2026

The Message That Went Public

After no one responded on 27 and 28 October, the constable posted his grievance in the official Dial 112 WhatsApp group, according to the report.

His message reportedly asked a pointed question. If policemen are abused on duty and nothing happens even after a victim complains, why should they go out for the next call? He wrote that officers go out at night for strangers because they trust that their station and seniors will stand behind them. When that trust breaks, he said, morale breaks with it. He also said that if he and his colleagues had not got away safely, they could have faced a much bigger incident.

An Echo of 2020?

The report on which this account is based draws a comparison with the Bikru ambush of 2-3 July 2020, in which eight policemen were killed. In that case, audio clips of calls for backup surfaced later, and questions were raised about whether help had come in time.

It must be stressed that the two incidents are very different in scale and nature. The Bikru reference reflects the report’s concern about delays in help reaching policemen on the ground. It is not a finding about this case.

What the Police Say

DCP South Dipendra Nath Chaudhary said no injured constable had complained to him so far. Even so, he said, he would have the matter examined at his own level. If the constable was wronged, he said, action would follow. If the matter proved serious, he added, an officer would be asked to conduct a formal inquiry.

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