Truck traveling from Jaipur to Delhi lost its control before the dawn near Pathrali village, trapping two people inside. The incident is still not verified by the police.

A Nighttime Journey And A Loss Of Control

It happened on Wednesday somewhere around 3.30 am, which is the most silent time of the day on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. A truck traveling from Jaipur to Delhi was approaching Bridge No. 72/1, located near Pathrali village, when it abruptly got out of the driver’s control.

Half A Kilometer of Destruction

The truck did not come to a halt. It traveled for almost 500 meters along the middle divider, ruining the vegetation planted on it. All the trees and plants situated between the two carriageways were ruined during that distance. After that, the vehicle fell off the bridge down to the ground.

Three Passengers In The Truck, Two Of Them Trapped

As eyewitnesses stated, there were three people in the truck. At the moment of falling off the bridge, the driver and helper of the truck were trapped in the crashed cab.

Caught On Cam: Truck Crushes 500 Metres Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Divider Before Plunging Off Bridge In Terrifying Crash https://t.co/nzwbI88dQh — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) November 25, 2026

Villagers Turn First Responders

Hearing the crash, villagers came running from nearby villages without waiting for any assistance and rescued both the occupants after a great struggle and rushed them to the hospital. Both of them are said to be suffering from minor injuries.

Third Person Whose Status Is Unknown

The condition of the third occupant of the truck remains unknown. Nothing is known whether he is injured or taken to the hospital or left at the spot.

What Happened? Nobody Knows Yet

No cause has been determined for the crash. It remains to be seen whether the driver fell asleep or due to some technical fault, he lost control of his vehicle.

No Such Information Received by Police

On getting in touch with the in-charge of Sadar Police Station in Firozpur Jhirka, Chandrabhan, he informed that he has not received any report about such an accident.

What To Watch For Now

Such an accident, where a truck destroys half a kilometre of the divider and falls off a bridge, would typically be the subject of investigation. As of now, the entire story depends on the people from the villages and eye-witnesses. Whether or not there is a case filed and what happens to the third individual is up to fate.

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