A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kanpur’s Ruma Industrial Area on Tuesday night after tankers carrying ethanol caught fire, triggering a powerful explosion that sent flames soaring into the sky. The blaze at Nicholas Pigments & Inks was so intense that it could be seen from nearly a kilometre away. Around 300 students living in the hostel of the adjoining Kanpur Institute of Technology (KIT) rushed to the rooftops after hearing the explosion before police evacuated them to safety. More than 15 fire tenders, along with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), were deployed. The fire was brought under control around 12:30 am after nearly four hours of firefighting. No casualties were reported.

How the Kanpur chemical factory fire started

As per reports, a tanker carrying 20,000 litres of ethanol reached Nicholas Pigment Unit-1 in the Ruma Industrial Area, under Maharajpur, at around 8:15 pm. A fire broke out inside the factory at around 8:30 pm, followed by a loud explosion involving an ethanol tanker.

According to police officials, three tankers, each carrying 20,000 litres of ethanol, were present inside the factory. Two tankers were engulfed in flames, while firefighters continuously poured water on the tankers to cool them and prevent further explosions. Fearing that the remaining fuel could also catch fire, authorities evacuated neighbouring factories and a residential settlement located around 500 metres away.

Kanpur authorities seal one-kilometre radius, evacuate 300 students

The scale of the fire prompted DCP East Satyajeet Gupta and ADCP Shiva Singh to reach the spot. Shiva Singh arrived around 10 pm, while the SDRF team took charge at 10:05 pm. On the DCP’s instructions, traffic movement was stopped within a one-kilometre radius, according to reports.

A nearby furniture factory and another chemical unit were also evacuated. Police shifted around 50 families from a nearby settlement to safer locations. All 300 students staying in the KIT hostel were evacuated. Passersby on the Maharajpur Highway also stopped their vehicles after seeing the massive flames, prompting police to deploy additional personnel and secure the area.

Kanpur firefighters battle toxic fumes for four hours

As per reports, Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma summoned fire tenders from all fire stations in the district, while additional vehicles arrived from neighbouring districts, including Fatehpur. Initially, smaller fire engines struggled to reach the flames with their water supply.

The situation improved after a fire tender with a 22,000-litre capacity arrived. Around 15 fire vehicles eventually used approximately 2 lakh litres of water to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters continued cooling the tankers to prevent further explosions.

The presence of chemicals inside the factory made the operation particularly difficult. Toxic gases spread through the area, forcing firefighters, policemen and other personnel to cover their faces with masks, handkerchiefs and towels. Teams continued spraying water from a distance because of the intensity of the flames and the toxic fumes.

Kanpur factory owners’ family breaks down after massive fire

Nicholas Pigments & Inks manufactures finishing and coating binders, resins and pre-treatment chemicals used in the leather and textile industries. The factory is owned by Ravindra Dev Tyagi, with Anuradha Tyagi serving as its director.

The factory owner’s daughters were seen crying after the blaze, saying their parents had worked day and night to build the unit and that the fire had destroyed everything in a single stroke.

According to reports, CFO Deepak Sharma said, “At around 9 pm on Tuesday night, the control room received information that a fire had broken out at a UPSIDC chemical factory in Ruma. Around 15 fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene. The teams worked tirelessly to completely control the fire. There were no casualties.”

After the fire was extinguished, empty fire engines returned towards Jajmau to refill their water tanks. The operation ended around 12:30 am, with authorities confirming that no one was injured or killed in the Kanpur factory fire.

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