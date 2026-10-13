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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case

Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case

A clash between two women inside Shahjahanpur's Khutar Community Health Centre escalated when a man joined the fight and allegedly attacked one of them with a slipper. The viral video has prompted police action.

Man Beating Woman With Slipper During Hospital Brawl in Shahjahanpur (Photo: X)
Man Beating Woman With Slipper During Hospital Brawl in Shahjahanpur (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 18:17 IST

An intense argument between two women at a crowded government hospital in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh erupted into a fight, in which another man reportedly joined and hit one of the women with a slipper. Video showing the event at Khutar Community Health Centre (CHC) has been widely shared on social media platforms. This incident occurred in the hospital compound, where there were many people, including patients. A case has been filed in connection with the event based on a complaint lodged with Khutar police station.

Argument Between Two Women Turns Into Physical Fight at Khutar CHC

This incident started when two women got into an argument over something at Khutar Community Health Centre. As the argument went out of control, it turned into a physical fight, and chaos erupted at the busy hospital. The fight happened in a place where there are many patients and the general public.

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Man Joins Hospital Clash and Attacks Woman With Slipper

The situation escalated further when a man arrived during the altercation and began hitting one of the women with a slipper. The incident was captured on video, which has since spread rapidly across social media platforms. The footage has brought attention to the public altercation at the government healthcare centre. However, the exact reason behind the initial argument and the circumstances that led the man to join the fight have not been established in the available information.

Viral Video Brings Shahjahanpur Hospital Incident Into Focus

It is noteworthy that the video has highlighted the incident which took place within the premises of the crowded hospital. There was physical assault in a public health facility where there were other patients and people too. It is important to note that no details of who was the aggressor or who was hurt during the incident are available.

Shahjahanpur Police Register Case, Legal Action Underway

It is clear from the available information that Shahjahanpur Police have taken cognisance of the incident. As per the available information, a case has been registered against the incident at Khutar police station. This case has been registered after receiving a written complaint.

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Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case

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Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case

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Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case
Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case
Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case
Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case
Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case

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