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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows Horrific Moment At Kanpur Wedding After Lift Breaks Mid-Air, Groom’s Brother Falls From Third Floor

Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows Horrific Moment At Kanpur Wedding After Lift Breaks Mid-Air, Groom’s Brother Falls From Third Floor

A wedding event in Kanpur turned tragic when a temporary lift collapsed inside a guest house, seriously injuring the groom’s brother.

Wedding Joy Turns Into Horror After Lift Collapses in Kanpur Guest House (Image: X/ gharkekalesh)
Wedding Joy Turns Into Horror After Lift Collapses in Kanpur Guest House (Image: X/ gharkekalesh)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 8, 2026 21:40:41 IST

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Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows Horrific Moment At Kanpur Wedding After Lift Breaks Mid-Air, Groom’s Brother Falls From Third Floor

A viral video shows a temporary lift inside a wedding hall in Kanpur collapsed, turning what was supposed to be a happy occasion into one of tragedy. The brother of the groom suffered serious injuries from the collapse and everyone there was in shock from what happened.

Reports say that the incident from the viral video occurred at Mubaarika Marriage Lawn in Babupurwa area of Kanpur, when the groom’s brother, Zainul, was up on the third floor of the hall and was transporting wooden logs to be brought down to the kitchen so the cooks could use them for cooking the wedding day meal, because they didn’t have enough gas cylinders to use for cooking. There was a temporary lift set up at the hall, so Zainul used this to bring the wooden logs down to the kitchen.

Viral video shows lift supporting cable snapped causing lift to drop

Viral video shows while Zainul was inside of the lift with the wooden logs, the supporting cable for the lift snapped, which caused the lift to fall from the third floor right to the ground in seconds. A loud crash was heard throughout the building, shocking all who were around the lift when it fell.

As per reports, once guests and workers heard the crash, they ran to the area where the lift crashed. Once they got to the area, they found Zainul trapped under the wooden logs that were in the lift and Zainul was very badly injured and bleeding, which created chaos amongst the guests at the wedding.

Rescue Operation And Hospital Treatment

The guests at the resort immediately took action pulling him from under the rubble and getting him an ambulance to the hospital. He was transported to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur for immediate care. The doctors who treated him reported that he had significant injuries but that he was recovering slowly.

The police from Babupurwa station got to the guesthouse shortly after they received the call regarding the incident. The police secured the area and began their investigation to determine how and if safety regulations were followed when installing and operating the makeshift lift.

Investigation Will Focus On The CCTV Video Footage And Safety Violations

While the police were conducting their investigation, they also reviewed the CCTV video footage from the guesthouse. The video, which allegedly shows Jainul (a furniture supplier) loading timber into the makeshift lift prior to the cable breaking and the lift collapsing, is a key piece of evidence in the investigation.

The incident has opened up serious safety concerns at wedding venues, in particular, the use of temporary lifts and equipment. Authorities are now conducting investigations into whether proper safety inspections were omitted, resulting in a happy occasion becoming a catastrophic incident affecting one family and many others at the guesthouse.

Also Read: Delhi Shocker: Married Woman’s Body With Strangulation Marks Found Hidden In Bed Box At Mangolpuri; Police Arrest Lover And Two Others   

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Tags: Kanpur Viral Videolift falling viral videoviral video

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Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows Horrific Moment At Kanpur Wedding After Lift Breaks Mid-Air, Groom’s Brother Falls From Third Floor

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Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows Horrific Moment At Kanpur Wedding After Lift Breaks Mid-Air, Groom’s Brother Falls From Third Floor

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Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows Horrific Moment At Kanpur Wedding After Lift Breaks Mid-Air, Groom’s Brother Falls From Third Floor
Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows Horrific Moment At Kanpur Wedding After Lift Breaks Mid-Air, Groom’s Brother Falls From Third Floor
Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows Horrific Moment At Kanpur Wedding After Lift Breaks Mid-Air, Groom’s Brother Falls From Third Floor
Caught On Cam: Viral Video Shows Horrific Moment At Kanpur Wedding After Lift Breaks Mid-Air, Groom’s Brother Falls From Third Floor

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