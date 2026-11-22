A woman was seriously injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked her in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, triggering concern among local residents over the growing threat posed by stray animals. The incident took place in the Ranika area, where around six to seven dogs suddenly surrounded the woman and mauled her, leaving her with multiple bite injuries. The attack caused panic in the neighbourhood as the dogs continued biting the woman, particularly on her legs and abdomen. Hearing the commotion, local residents rushed to help her and managed to drive the animals away.

Pack of Stray Dogs Suddenly Attacks Woman

According to the reports, the woman was in the Ranika area when a group of six to seven stray dogs suddenly surrounded her and launched an attack. The animals reportedly bit her repeatedly on different parts of her body, including her legs and abdomen. The woman sustained serious injuries and needed immediate medical attention. The sudden nature of the attack left people in the area alarmed, with residents stepping in to rescue her from the animals.

Bhavnagar – A woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of 6-7 stray dogs in the Ranika area of Bhavnagar, the dogs suddenly surrounded the woman and mauled her, biting her on the legs and abdomen. Locals rushed to her aid and managed to drive the dogs away before shifting the injured woman for medical treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 21, 2026

Locals Rescue Injured Woman

After noticing the attack, locals rushed towards the spot and tried to scare away the dogs. Their timely intervention helped prevent further injuries as they managed to drive the animals away. The injured woman was subsequently shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Doctors attended to her injuries, and her condition is currently reported to be stable.

Stray Dog Attacks Raise Safety Concerns

The incident has once again brought attention to the safety concerns surrounding stray dog attacks in residential areas. Attacks by groups of stray dogs can pose a serious threat, particularly to women, children and elderly residents who may find it difficult to defend themselves. The Bhavnagar incident has also highlighted the need for local authorities to address concerns about stray dog populations and ensure public safety. Residents are likely to seek preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the area.

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