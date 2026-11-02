LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?

Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?

A 21-year-old woman climbed onto her boyfriend's rooftop in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, threatening suicide unless he married her. Police rescued her after hours of persuasion.

Uttar Pradesh Woman Climbs Boyfriend's Roof, Demands Marriage (Image: X)
Uttar Pradesh Woman Climbs Boyfriend's Roof, Demands Marriage (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 08:47 IST

A 21-year-old woman climbed onto the rooftop of her boyfriend’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district and threatened to take her life unless he married her. The high-voltage drama continued for several hours on Saturday, October 31, as a crowd gathered outside the house. Police personnel eventually managed to persuade her to come down safely. The woman and her boyfriend, identified as Gopal, were later taken to Hata police station for questioning. The incident’s video went viral on social media on Sunday, November 1.

Two-year relationship leads to rooftop drama in Uttar Pradesh

The woman lives with her maternal uncle in Paragpur Ward of the local municipality. She reportedly met Gopal around two years ago during a shopping trip in Hata’s commercial area. Their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

According to the woman, Gopal established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. However, when she started pressuring him to formalise their relationship, he allegedly began distancing himself and backing out of his promise.

Earlier rape complaint adds to Uttar Pradesh dispute

Around two weeks before the rooftop incident, the woman had filed a written complaint against Gopal, accusing him of rape on the pretext of marriage. Police registered a case based on her complaint.

On Saturday, she arrived at Gopal’s family home near Baghpath Tiraha, where his father runs a prominent clothing business. She allegedly rushed inside and climbed onto the rooftop, demanding that Gopal marry her.

‘Marry me or I will slit my wrist’: Woman threatens suicide

From the rooftop, the woman repeatedly shouted at the family and people gathered outside: Marry me, or else I will slit the vein in my wrist and take my own life

Her threat drew a large crowd of onlookers and created chaos in the neighbourhood for hours. Police received calls about a woman threatening suicide from the rooftop and rushed to the spot.

Uttar Pradesh police bring woman down safely

The police staff talked to her and convinced her to get away from the ledge for a couple of hours. Finally, after lengthy discussions and persuasion, they succeeded in getting her down without causing any injuries to her.

Both Gopal and the woman were brought to the Hata Kotwali police station for investigation. Talking about the development, Inspector Dharmendra Singh, In-Charge of Hata police station, said, “Both the youth and the woman have been called at the police station. Legal procedures are being taken in this regard.”

Also Read: CCTV: Hyderabad Woman Learns Stealing Techniques Online; Serial Robber Steals Gold And Silver Worth Rs 70 Lakh – How Police Caught Her     

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?
Tags: latest newstrending newsUttar pradesh newsviral newsviral video

RELATED News

Married Girlfriend Calls Kanpur Man Home Late Night; Sleeping Husband Wakes Up, 5 Family Members Beat Him To Death – Shocking Details

20-Year-Old Woman Called Police For Protection But Raped At Thana; 3 Policemen Arrested, SHO Among 15 Suspended In Jharkhand – What Happened?

Noida Metro Passengers No Longer Need to Rush Home by 10 PM, Aqua Line’s Last Train Timing Changed, Here’s What’s New

Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US

Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP

LATEST NEWS

Truck Fell Into a Ditch, 40 Tonnes of Coal Crushed Its Cabin, Driver Was Rescued Quickly, But Helper Remained Trapped for 9 Hours in MP

14-Year-Old Opposed His Mother’s Love Affair, Then His Body Was Found Near a Village: Bihar Police Reveal Murder Plot

Watch Video: Three Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway as Mini Truck Climbs Over Swift Car, Leaving It Trapped Underneath, Here’s What Happened

‘Once I Get It, We’ll Share’: Gautam Gambhir Gives Update On Rishabh Pant’s Fitness Ahead Of New Zealand Test Series

Three Siblings Were Waiting for a Lift Home After Visiting Their Fields, But a Speeding Car Turned Their Sunday Into a Nightmare in Rewari, Leaving One Dead and Two Injured

13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened

Indian Travellers Face More Flight Trouble as Akasa Air Extends Saudi Services Suspension: What Passengers Should Know

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi In Trouble Over Child Actor Nakshathra; Why Telangana Labour Department Has Summoned Makers

Badrinath Helicopter Crash Kills Six, DGCA Orders Two Pilots Per Flight, Now Operators Threaten to Stop Char Dham Services

‘My Job Is To Take The Right Decisions’: Gautam Gambhir Fires Back At Critics Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Bench Time

Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?
Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?
Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?
Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?
Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?

QUICK LINKS