Caught On Cam: Woman Climbs Rooftop ‘Marry Me Or I Will Slit My Wrist’; Boyfriend Backed Out After Physical Relationship – What Happened?

A 21-year-old woman climbed onto the rooftop of her boyfriend’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district and threatened to take her life unless he married her. The high-voltage drama continued for several hours on Saturday, October 31, as a crowd gathered outside the house. Police personnel eventually managed to persuade her to come down safely. The woman and her boyfriend, identified as Gopal, were later taken to Hata police station for questioning. The incident’s video went viral on social media on Sunday, November 1.

Two-year relationship leads to rooftop drama in Uttar Pradesh

The woman lives with her maternal uncle in Paragpur Ward of the local municipality. She reportedly met Gopal around two years ago during a shopping trip in Hata’s commercial area. Their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

According to the woman, Gopal established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. However, when she started pressuring him to formalise their relationship, he allegedly began distancing himself and backing out of his promise.

Earlier rape complaint adds to Uttar Pradesh dispute

Around two weeks before the rooftop incident, the woman had filed a written complaint against Gopal, accusing him of rape on the pretext of marriage. Police registered a case based on her complaint.

On Saturday, she arrived at Gopal’s family home near Baghpath Tiraha, where his father runs a prominent clothing business. She allegedly rushed inside and climbed onto the rooftop, demanding that Gopal marry her.

‘Marry me or I will slit my wrist’: Woman threatens suicide

From the rooftop, the woman repeatedly shouted at the family and people gathered outside: Marry me, or else I will slit the vein in my wrist and take my own life

Her threat drew a large crowd of onlookers and created chaos in the neighbourhood for hours. Police received calls about a woman threatening suicide from the rooftop and rushed to the spot.

Uttar Pradesh police bring woman down safely

The police staff talked to her and convinced her to get away from the ledge for a couple of hours. Finally, after lengthy discussions and persuasion, they succeeded in getting her down without causing any injuries to her.

Both Gopal and the woman were brought to the Hata Kotwali police station for investigation. Talking about the development, Inspector Dharmendra Singh, In-Charge of Hata police station, said, “Both the youth and the woman have been called at the police station. Legal procedures are being taken in this regard.”

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