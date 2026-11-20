A cracker burst on the premises of a Mumbai police station, an inspector moved out without an inquiry, and a woman constable accused of saying more transfers would follow. The CCTV camera is said to have seen it, and the station’s own staff are talking.

A Tuesday At Andheri Police Station

On Tuesday, November 17, a woman constable attached to Andheri police station allegedly burst firecrackers on the station premises. Police personnel who say they saw it told the press that the CCTV cameras at the station captured the act.

The details available do not say the time, the number of crackers, or whether anyone was hurt or any property damaged.

What Was Being Celebrated

According to the allegations, the constable was celebrating the transfer of Senior Inspector Umesh Machindar to the Mumbai Police’s Special Branch I.

Words Alleged To Have Been Said By Her

She allegedly told Machindar that she would take additional action against him. She also allegedly informed Machindar that she would transfer six more police officers from Andheri police station.

It has been alleged that nobody could dare to speak to her at the station.

These are allegations made by other police officers in the station. The account of the constable herself has not been provided in the information that is at hand.

Further Allegations Made By Fellow Officers

An officer has alleged that the constable used to avoid doing any official work as well as avoiding any kind of security duty. It has also been alleged that she used to scare others by saying that her husband was an IPS officer.

The Transfer Order

The transfer order was based on the minutes of a Police Establishment Board meeting held on November 13. It gave public interest, law and order and administrative exigencies as the reasons. It directed the assistant commissioner of police or the senior police inspector concerned to relieve Machindar immediately and send a compliance report.

The reason for the sudden transfer was not officially disclosed.

The Inspector’s Version

Machindar said on Thursday that he had been targeted by the woman constable. He said she had warned him he would face action for assigning her duties. He said he was transferred on the basis of her complaint, with no departmental inquiry to hear his side.

Police personnel also alleged that the transfer followed a complaint filed by the constable with senior authorities, and that it was ordered without a departmental inquiry.

Two Accounts, No Official Word

So far, there are two very different stories. In one, a constable allegedly celebrated and threatened a senior officer after getting him moved. In the other, as the constable might see it, she made a complaint, and the department acted on it. The constable’s account has not been reported, and the department has not commented on the complaint or the firecrackers in the information available.

What Happens Next?

Will the Mumbai Police order an inquiry into the firecrackers, and will it look at the CCTV footage? Will the department explain why the inspector was transferred without an inquiry? What will the constable say about the claims against her? And will the six more transfers she allegedly spoke of happen, or will the matter be looked at afresh? No official answers have been given yet.

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