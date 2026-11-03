Caught On Cam: Woman Grabs Madhubani DM’s Collar After ASI’s Firing Over Alleged Love Affair Leaves One Dead, 3 Injured

A tense situation unfolded in Bihar’s Madhubani district after an angry woman allegedly grabbed the collar of District Magistrate (DM) Anand Sharma during his visit to the family of a man killed in a police firing incident. The dramatic moment was captured on camera, with the video showing the woman confronting the district magistrate while he was meeting the bereaved family. DM Anand Sharma had visited the family to offer condolences and understand their condition following the death of a villager in a firing incident involving an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). The confrontation reportedly took place while the officer was speaking to the family and trying to console them. The video has since drawn attention, adding another development to the tense situation in Balirajgarh village.

Woman Grabs DM Anand Sharma’s Collar During Visit

According to the details available, DM Anand Sharma reached the deceased man’s residence after the incident in which an ASI allegedly opened fire on villagers, killing one person and injuring three others. During his interaction with the family, the district magistrate was reportedly asking about their condition and attempting to console them. However, an angry woman suddenly confronted him and grabbed his collar. The reason behind the woman’s reaction was not immediately clear. The incident was recorded, and the footage shows the confrontation during the administrative officer’s visit.

बिहार के मधुबनी में गुस्से में एक महिला ने DM आनंद शर्मा का कॉलर पकड़ लिया। बिहार के मधुबनी जिले के बाबूबरही थाना क्षेत्र के बलिराजगढ़ गांव का है, जहां ASI द्वारा की गई गोलीबारी से एक ग्रामीण की मौत के बाद भड़के हंगामे के दौरान एक महिला ने गुस्से में आकर मधुबनी के जिलाधिकारी DM आनंद शर्मा का कॉलर पकड़ ली। — Sadan Singh (@SadanJee) November 3, 2026

ASI Firing Incident Left One Dead, Three Injured

The confrontation comes after a violent incident in Balirajgarh village, where an ASI allegedly opened fire after villagers surrounded and locked him inside a house. According to reports, the officer had entered a house on Monday night amid allegations of an illicit relationship with a woman in the village. After villagers gathered outside, he allegedly fired several rounds through a window using his service revolver. One person sustained bullet injuries to his chest and thigh and died at the spot, while three others, identified as Phulo Devi, Vijendra Yadav and Dhanik Lal Yadav, were injured.

Police Search for Absconding ASI

The accused ASI remains absconding. Police have formed two special teams to trace and arrest him. The Superintendent of Police has also said that the officer would be suspended and a murder case registered against him. The investigation into the firing incident and the subsequent developments is underway.

Also Read: Assistant Sub-Inspector Allegedly Visits Woman Over Illicit Love Affair, Opens Fire After Villagers Surrounds Him In Madhubani- 1 Killed, 3 Injured; What Happened?