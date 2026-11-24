Folding of a bedsheet to resemble a bag is hardly impressive. However, there was camera work being done inside Nauchandi Express train, and the footage is already circulating outside the train. There is a video of a woman passenger attempting to smuggle away a bedsheet of the railways through the train, and the issue is triggering a new round of discussion about travellers’ attitude toward carrying things out of the train.

The Train, The Woman And The Camera

The video was taken inside the train 14241/14242 known as Nauchandi Express, which operates between Prayagraj Sangam and Saharanpur. The video features a woman passenger who apparently attempted to steal a bedsheet from the railways while packing.

The Confrontation

What followed when the woman was caught is what has attracted the majority of viewers’ attention. The woman is shown giving one excuse after another at the confrontation. The video apparently doesn’t feature her handing the linen back quietly, and the explanations that she gives are those that triggered discussions.

Social Media Goes Crazy

With the video spreading on social media, things started moving fast. There has been widespread sharing of the video, and the discussion has now shifted towards two things – the safety of railway property inside trains and the behaviour of passengers while travelling.

नौचंदी एक्सप्रेस में ‘चादर चोर’ महिला रंगे हाथों पकड़ी गई प्रयागराज संगम से सहारनपुर तक चलने वाली ट्रेन नंबर 14241/14242 नौचंदी एक्सप्रेस का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक महिला यात्री रेलवे की चादर चोरी करके अपने साथ ले जाने की कोशिश करते हुए रंगे हाथों पकड़ी गई है। कथित तौर पर पकड़े जाने के बाद महिला तरह-तरह के बहाने बनाती नजर आई; इस वीडियो के सामने आने के बाद ट्रेनों में रेलवे संपत्ति की चोरी और यात्रियों के व्यवहार को लेकर चर्चा तेज हो गई है। #NauchandiExpress #IndianRailways #TrainViralVideo #ViralVideo #UPNews [Woman Caught Red Handed Stealing Railway Bedsheet In Nauchandi Express Viral Video, Nauchandi Express 14241 14242 Woman Passenger Caught With Stolen Indian Railways Bedsheet] — Bansal News Official (@BansalNews_) November 24, 2026

Not The First

Nauchandi’s video is just one of the many videos of this sort. In September 2025, a video was released from the Purushottam Express, showing a family in the first-class AC coach being hassled by the ticket examiners due to bed sheets in their luggage. The Railway Seva account at the time stated that the issue had been raised to the concerned authorities. Previously, in January 2025, there was another video from Prayagraj where passengers were seen stuffing railway blankets into their luggage.

What Will Happen Next?

Although the video has been uploaded, there are still many questions left unanswered. As to whether the railway employees or the police harassed the woman, and if she gave back the bedsheet then and there, remains to be seen. The railways have not yet reacted to this video the same way they reacted to the Purushottam Express video. For the moment, though, the video has achieved the purpose for which it was made – it has made an alleged petty crime public through the use of video.

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