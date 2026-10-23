Caught on Cam: Woman Suffers Severe Burns After Gas Pipeline Catches Fire in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

A woman suffered severe burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital gas pipeline caught fire in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. The incident was on CCTV footage showing the frightening blaze.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when a gas pipeline suddenly caught fire. The blaze was brought under control after considerable effort. The incident took place in Model Colony, near the Rampura police post in Yamunanagar, where work on the gas pipeline was underway.

The CCTV footage which emerged from the incident site shows a group of people standing and talking by the roadside when a loud explosion is heard, followed by fire erupting from the pipeline.

In the video, a woman appears to be caught in the fire but manages to move away from the flames. She sustained severe burn injuries and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar for treatment.