Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?

A video is going viral on social media in which a group of women can be seen physically attacking a retired police officer with slippers. This is a case of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, this attack came after allegation of sexual abuse against a young girl by a local school teacher who was also a relative to the girl. The case actually took place on September 30, when the sexual abuse case took place in Jhansi’s Kotwali Police Station area.

Family Confrontation In Jhansi Takes A Violent Turn

The situation escalated on October 7 when members of the victim’s family, along with several local women, confronted the accused’s family. The group allegedly accused them of putting pressure on the victim to withdraw the allegations and settle the matter outside court. The accused teacher was reportedly not present when the confrontation took place. His father, a retired Sub-Inspector, was instead confronted by the group.

Viral Video Shows Retired Daroga Being Beaten With Slippers

A video from the incident has since circulated widely on social media. It appears to show several women surrounding the retired police officer and hitting him with footwear in front of other people. The video has raised questions over the use of vigilante action, particularly as police personnel were reportedly present during the confrontation.

झांसी में अजीबोगरीब मामला! छेड़खानी का आरोप बेटे पर, लेकिन सजा मिली रिटायर्ड दारोगा पिता को! बताया जा रहा है कि स्कूल में पढ़ाने वाले एक युवक ने अपनी ही रिश्तेदार की लड़की के साथ छेड़खानी कर दी थी आरोपी युवक नहीं मिला तो महिलाओं ने उसके रिटायर्ड दारोगा पिता को घेर लिया और पुलिस के सामने चप्पलों से जमकर पीटा। पिटाई का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल। — Sudhir Chauhan (@sudhirstar) October 7, 2026

Jhansi Police Registers FIR After Complaint

Following the incident and the attention generated by the viral footage, Jhansi Police issued a statement detailing the action taken.

The police said, “On September 30, 2026, the victim was allegedly threatened, intimidated and subjected to physical and mental harassment. Subsequently, on October 7, 2026, the accused’s family members allegedly behaved inappropriately and assaulted her while pressuring her to reach a compromise. Based on the written complaint submitted by the complainant, a case has been registered under relevant sections at Kotwali Police Station today, October 8, 2026, and further legal proceedings are underway.”

दिनांक 30.09.2026 को पीड़िता को डरा-धमकाकर शारीरिक/मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित करने तथा तत्पश्चात दिनांक 07.10.2026 को अभियुक्त के परिजनों द्वारा समझौते का दबाव बनाते हुए अभद्रता व मारपीट करने के संबंध में वादिया की तहरीर पर आज दिनांक 08.10.2026 को थाना कोतवाली में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है। प्रकरण की गंभीरता से जाँच करते हुए अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार करते हुए नियामानुसार शीघ्र प्रभावी कार्यवाही करने हेतु प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना कोतवाली को निर्देशित किया गया है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) October 8, 2026

Police To Probe Both Allegations And Viral Assault

According to the police statement, an FIR was registered at Kotwali Police Station on October 8 following a written complaint. The Inspector In-Charge of Kotwali Police Station has been directed to conduct an investigation into the allegations concerning the young girl as well as the subsequent alleged harassment, pressure and physical confrontation.

The investigation will now establish what exactly happened during both incidents and determine the legal action warranted in the case.