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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?

Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?

A viral Jhansi video shows women allegedly assaulting a retired police officer after a dispute involving molestation allegations and claims of pressure on the victim to settle the case.

Women beat retired police officer with slippers (Photo: X)
Women beat retired police officer with slippers (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 20:33 IST

A video is going viral on social media in which a group of women can be seen physically attacking a retired police officer with slippers. This is a case of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, this attack came after allegation of sexual abuse against a young girl by a local school teacher who was also a relative to the girl. The case actually took place on September 30, when the sexual abuse case took place in Jhansi’s Kotwali Police Station area.

Family Confrontation In Jhansi Takes A Violent Turn

The situation escalated on October 7 when members of the victim’s family, along with several local women, confronted the accused’s family. The group allegedly accused them of putting pressure on the victim to withdraw the allegations and settle the matter outside court. The accused teacher was reportedly not present when the confrontation took place. His father, a retired Sub-Inspector, was instead confronted by the group.

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Viral Video Shows Retired Daroga Being Beaten With Slippers

A video from the incident has since circulated widely on social media. It appears to show several women surrounding the retired police officer and hitting him with footwear in front of other people. The video has raised questions over the use of vigilante action, particularly as police personnel were reportedly present during the confrontation.

Jhansi Police Registers FIR After Complaint

Following the incident and the attention generated by the viral footage, Jhansi Police issued a statement detailing the action taken.

The police said, “On September 30, 2026, the victim was allegedly threatened, intimidated and subjected to physical and mental harassment. Subsequently, on October 7, 2026, the accused’s family members allegedly behaved inappropriately and assaulted her while pressuring her to reach a compromise. Based on the written complaint submitted by the complainant, a case has been registered under relevant sections at Kotwali Police Station today, October 8, 2026, and further legal proceedings are underway.”

Police To Probe Both Allegations And Viral Assault

According to the police statement, an FIR was registered at Kotwali Police Station on October 8 following a written complaint. The Inspector In-Charge of Kotwali Police Station has been directed to conduct an investigation into the allegations concerning the young girl as well as the subsequent alleged harassment, pressure and physical confrontation.

The investigation will now establish what exactly happened during both incidents and determine the legal action warranted in the case.

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Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?
Tags: crime newsJhansiJhansi CrimeJhansi NewsJhansi viral videoKotwali JhansiPolice NewsUP crime newsup newsUttar pradesh newsUttar Pradesh Policeviral newsviral video

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Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?

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Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?

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Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?
Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?
Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?
Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?
Caught On Cam: Women Beat Retired Daroga Father With Slippers After Son Molested Young Relative, FIR Filed: What Happened?

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