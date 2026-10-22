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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Youth Beat Women With Sticks, Enter Their Home Late at Night, Old Woman Tries To Stop Them, Gets Dragged And Assaulted – Full Details

Caught On Cam: Youth Beat Women With Sticks, Enter Their Home Late at Night, Old Woman Tries To Stop Them, Gets Dragged And Assaulted – Full Details

Two women and three youths were injured after a group allegedly broke into a house and beat women with sticks in Bilaspur's Mangala after Dussehra. Police registered a case after the assault video went viral.

Bilaspur: Youths Beat Women With Sticks After Dussehra, 5 Hurt (Image: X)
Bilaspur: Youths Beat Women With Sticks After Dussehra, 5 Hurt (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 10:18 IST

Two women, including an elderly woman, and three youths were injured after a fight over an old personal rivalry turned violent in Mangala, Bilaspur, following Dussehra celebrations. Some youths allegedly entered a house late at night and attacked the women with sticks. An elderly woman who tried to stop the fight was also dragged and beaten. A video of the assault later went viral on social media, prompting Civil Lines police to register a case and begin an investigation.

How the Bilaspur house assault unfolded after Dussehra

The incident took place in the Mangala area under the Civil Lines police station limits. According to reports, a dispute linked to personal enmity broke out late at night after Dussehra celebrations and quickly escalated into a physical fight.

The accused youths allegedly entered the house and beat the women with sticks. When an elderly woman tried to intervene and settle the dispute, she was allegedly dragged and assaulted. People from both sides sustained injuries, with two women and three youths hurt in the incident.

Bilaspur victims allegedly pressured to settle the case

After the assault, the young men allegedly went to the police station to lodge a complaint. The victims’ side has also alleged that pressure was being put on them to reach a compromise. However, the claim of pressure to settle the matter has not been officially confirmed.

Viral video prompts Bilaspur police to register case

The incident came to wider attention after footage of the assault circulated on social media. Acting after the video went viral, Civil Lines police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

The police are looking into the circumstances of the fight, the alleged assault on the women and the claims surrounding efforts to secure a compromise. Further details about the accused and any arrests have not been provided in the available information.

Also Read: Watch Video: Man Dragged On Car Roof With Hands Trapped In Windows; 37-Year-Old Falls, Gets Run Over By Same Car In Kanpur – Full Story     

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Caught On Cam: Youth Beat Women With Sticks, Enter Their Home Late at Night, Old Woman Tries To Stop Them, Gets Dragged And Assaulted – Full Details
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Caught On Cam: Youth Beat Women With Sticks, Enter Their Home Late at Night, Old Woman Tries To Stop Them, Gets Dragged And Assaulted – Full Details

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Caught On Cam: Youth Beat Women With Sticks, Enter Their Home Late at Night, Old Woman Tries To Stop Them, Gets Dragged And Assaulted – Full Details
Caught On Cam: Youth Beat Women With Sticks, Enter Their Home Late at Night, Old Woman Tries To Stop Them, Gets Dragged And Assaulted – Full Details
Caught On Cam: Youth Beat Women With Sticks, Enter Their Home Late at Night, Old Woman Tries To Stop Them, Gets Dragged And Assaulted – Full Details
Caught On Cam: Youth Beat Women With Sticks, Enter Their Home Late at Night, Old Woman Tries To Stop Them, Gets Dragged And Assaulted – Full Details
Caught On Cam: Youth Beat Women With Sticks, Enter Their Home Late at Night, Old Woman Tries To Stop Them, Gets Dragged And Assaulted – Full Details

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