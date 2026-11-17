A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over room rent at Sri Sathya Sai Lodge near the famous Ram Temple area in Bhadrachalam in Telangana. The victim has been identified as Tellam Sharath. The entire incident was caught on camera.

The incident took place late on Monday night after an argument broke out between Sharath’s group and lodge staff over room rent and identity documents.

According to reports, Sharath, who worked for Zomato in Bhadrachalam, had gone to the lodge with friends who had arrived from Hyderabad. The management reportedly quoted Rs 600 for a room, while the group offered to pay only Rs 500, triggering an altercation.

The lodge staff allegedly assaulted Sharath with punches, following which he collapsed. The management reportedly shifted him to a hospital, claiming he had suffered an accident. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. All the accused are absconding.

Eyewitnesses at the spot reveal that Tellam Sharath along with Kursam Prashanth and Keesara Karthik, both of whom worked as delivery partners for Swiggy and Zomato, checked into Sathya Sai Residency, a private lodge in the town, late on Monday night, said a report in Telangana Today. Later, an altercation broke out between the lodge staff and Sharath over Aadhaar card verification and change in room rent. This led to a heated exchange and a fight broke out where lodge staff thrashed Sharath and his friends. The CCTV footage shows Sharath collapsing on the ground after one of the attackers repeatedly punched him in the chest and face. The accused later rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared Sharath dead. According to reports, One of the accused already had a murder case filed against him in connection with the killing of a person during Holi in 2025 in Venkatreddypet, Alluri district of Andhra Pradesh.