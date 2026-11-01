Caught On Camera: 10 Thefts In 20 Days, Hyderabad Woman Learns Theft Online, Targets 5 Houses; Steals Gold, Silver, Cash And iPhone 17 Worth Rs 70 Lakh

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly breaking into locked houses and stealing gold and silver ornaments, cash and other valuables in Hyderabad’s Uppal area. The accused, identified as Paga Jaya, is suspected of being involved in five theft cases. CCTV footage purportedly showing her movements during the burglaries has gone viral on social media. Police reportedly recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments, cash and an iPhone 17 from her possession. The total value of the seized property is estimated to be around Rs 70 lakh.

Learned House-Breaking Tricks Online

According to the details of the case, Jaya allegedly learned techniques to break into houses by watching online videos, without her husband’s knowledge. She reportedly targeted locked houses and stole valuables when residents were away. To conceal her identity and avoid being recognised, she allegedly wore a black, long burqa with her head and face covered during the thefts. She also wore black gloves and carried a light blue backpack.

CCTV Footage Captures Suspected Burglar

CCTV footage purportedly linked to the thefts has surfaced online. The visuals reportedly show a woman dressed in a black burqa, with her face covered, walking around with a light blue backpack. Her clothing allegedly helped her conceal her identity while moving around the targeted properties. The footage has drawn attention to the unusual details of the alleged burglary operation.

Rs 70 Lakh Worth of Property Recovered

During police questioning, Jaya allegedly disclosed her involvement in the Uppal theft case and other house burglaries. Investigators suspect her involvement in a total of five cases. Police recovered gold and silver ornaments, cash and an iPhone 17, with the combined value of the seized items estimated at approximately Rs 70 lakh. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of her alleged involvement and determine whether she acted alone or had any accomplices.

Also Read: Watch Video: 60-Year-Old Woman Carries Disabled Husband On Her Back To Collector’s Office In MP; Is Anyone Hearing Her Plea?