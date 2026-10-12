Caught On Camera: 13 Shoe Blows, 4 Kicks In 23 Seconds- Hospital Employee Thrashed By Patient’s Attendants In Lalitpur; What Triggered The Assault?

A video showing a hospital employee being brutally assaulted by a patient’s attendants at the Autonomous State Medical College in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. The footage reportedly captures the employee being hit with shoes 13 times and kicked four times in just 23 seconds. According to the available information, the confrontation allegedly began after the hospital employee was accused of misbehaving with the patient’s attendants. The incident has drawn attention to the dispute inside the hospital premises, although further details about the circumstances remain awaited.

Hospital Employee Accused of Misbehaving With Patient’s Attendants

According to reports, a dispute broke out between a hospital employee and the relatives of a patient at the Autonomous State Medical College in Lalitpur. The employee was allegedly accused of misbehaving with the patient’s attendants, triggering a confrontation between the two sides. The situation reportedly escalated, leading to the employee being physically assaulted by members of the patient’s family. However, the precise sequence of events that led to the altercation has not yet been independently established.

ये वीडियो ललितपुर जिले के महिला अस्पताल का है… पीटने वाला अस्पताल का कर्मचारी है। आरोप है कि तीमारदारों से बदसलूकी की। जिसके बाद परिजनों ने अस्पताल के कर्मचारी को 23 सेकेंड में 13 जूते, 4 लात मारी। मारपीट का वीडियों सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल। स्वशासी राज्य मेडिकल कॉलेज का मामला। https://t.co/IF8qoYVEP0 — Ashish Paswan (@ashishpaswan0) October 12, 2026

Employee Hit With Shoes and Kicked in Viral Video

The incident came to light after a video of the alleged assault surfaced on social media. The footage reportedly shows the hospital employee being repeatedly struck with shoes and kicked by the patient’s attendants. According to the claims accompanying the video, the employee received 13 shoe blows and four kicks within 23 seconds. The video has since circulated widely online, drawing reactions from social media users over the alleged assault and the dispute that preceded it.

#Chitrakoot थाना क्षेत्र मऊ के ग्राम जोरवारा में श्यामआधार मिश्र नामक युवक द्वारा अपने ही गाँव के निवासी श्यामलाल एवं उनकी पत्नी को अवैध असलहे से गोली मारने की घटना के संबंध में #SP_Ckt अरुण कुमार सिंह की अपडेटेड बाइट। https://t.co/UeRPM7V9x1 — Chitrakoot Police (@chitrakootpol) October 11, 2026

Questions Raised Over Hospital Security

The incident has raised concerns about safety and the handling of disputes within hospital premises, where patients, attendants and medical staff interact under stressful circumstances. It remains unclear whether any formal complaint has been registered in connection with the assault or whether police have initiated an investigation. Further details regarding the employee’s condition, the identities of those involved and any action taken by hospital authorities are awaited. The incident highlights the importance of resolving grievances through hospital authorities and legal channels rather than resorting to violence.

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