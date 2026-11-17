A shocking incident has been reported from Punjab, where 42-year-old Head Constable Vinod Kumar was allegedly abducted by two masked men and later shot dead. CCTV footage showing two unidentified men taking the police personnel away has surfaced, raising serious concerns over the safety of law enforcement officials in the border region. Kumar’s body was subsequently recovered in Gurdaspur, while a terror outfit named Tehreek Taliban Hindustan has reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing. The authenticity of the claim is yet to be independently established.

Head Constable Returning Home After Duty

Vinod Kumar was a wireless operator posted at Sujanpur police station and a resident of Krishna Nagar village. He had travelled to Sangrur for training and had also completed law-and-order duty there. According to the available information, Kumar was returning to his native village while wearing his police uniform. The distance between Sangrur and his home was approximately 300 kilometres. Police suspect that two motorcycle-borne men approached him and offered him a lift. He was allegedly taken away by the suspects and later shot in the head. His body was eventually found in Gurdaspur.

👉 Viral CCTV footage clearly shows two masked men abducting Head Constable Vinod Kumar and allegedly shooting him dead later. 👉 Vinod Kumar, a wireless operator posted at Sujanpur police station and a resident of Krishna Nagar village, had gone to Sangrur for training. His body was later found in Gurdaspur. 👉 Guru Dokhi Bhagwant, criminals are openly shooting police personnel in the border areas. How are they operating with such impunity while you remain obsessed with ‘tari wale baingan’? Is this your idea of law and order? 👉वायरल CCTV में साफ है – मुंह बांधे 2 बदमाशों ने हेड कांस्टेबल विनोद कुमार को Kidnap किया और बाद में गोली मार दी! 👉थाना सुजानपुर में वायरलेस ऑपरेटर, गांव कृष्णा नगर का विनोद कुमार ट्रेनिंग पर संगरूर गया था, लाश गुरदासपुर में मिली! 👉गुरु दोखी भगवंत, अब तक बॉर्डर एरिया में किस तरह अपराधी सरेआम पुलिस मुलाजिमों को गोलियां मार रहे हैं और तुझे तरी वाले बैंगन याद आ रहे हैं, यही है तेरी कानून व्यवस्था? 👉ਵਾਇਰਲ CCTV ‘ਚ ਸਾਫ਼ ਹੈ – ਮੂੰਹ ਬੰਨ੍ਹੇ 2 ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਹੈੱਡ ਕਾਂਸਟੇਬਲ ਵਿਨੋਦ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਨੂੰ Kidnap ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿਚ ਗੋਲੀ ਮਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ? 👉ਥਾਣਾ ਸੁਜਾਨਪੁਰ ‘ਚ ਵਾਇਰਲੈੱਸ ਆਪਰੇਟਰ, ਪਿੰਡ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ ਨਗਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਨੋਦ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਟ੍ਰੇਨਿੰਗ ‘ਤੇ ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਲਾਸ਼ ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ ‘ਚ ਮਿਲੀ! 👉 ਗੁਰੂ ਦੋਖੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਹੁਣ ਤਕ ਬਾਰਡਰ ਏਰੀਆ ਵਿਚ ਕਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾ ਅਪਰਾਧੀ ਸ਼ਰੇਆਮ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਮਾਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਤਰੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਬੈਂਗਣ ਯਾਦ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਤੇਰੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ? @PunjabPoliceInd @AAPPunjab @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal @ptcnews @abpsanjha @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline @RozanaSpokesman @PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari @RepublicTV @ndtv @IndiaToday @aajtak @ZeeNews @News18India @ABPNews @CNNnews18 @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd @ANI @ians_india @news24tvchannel — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) November 16, 2026

CCTV Footage Shows Two Masked Men

CCTV footage that has surfaced in connection with the case reportedly shows two masked men abducting Kumar. The visuals have triggered concern, as the suspects appear to take the uniformed police personnel away before his killing. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the abduction and murder and are working to identify those responsible.

Terror Outfit Claims Responsibility

A group identifying itself as Tehreek Taliban Hindustan has reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing. Investigators will need to establish the authenticity of the claim and determine whether the murder has any terror-related links. Kumar is survived by his wife, two young sons aged nine and five, and his 70-year-old mother.

Political Questions Raised Over Security

Reacting to the incident, a political critic took aim at Bhagwant Mann, questioning how criminals could allegedly target police personnel so openly in Punjab’s border areas. The remarks also included a sarcastic reference to the Chief Minister’s alleged preoccupation with ‘tari wale baingan’, intensifying the political debate over law and order in the state.

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