A shocking incident of theft has emerged from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, where three young men allegedly stole an iPhone 15 from a mobile phone shop after entering the store on the pretext of purchasing a handset. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, and the footage has since attracted attention on social media. According to the available information, the three youths took advantage of the crowd inside the shop, managed to take the iPhone 15 and fled before the shopkeeper could stop them. Following the incident, the shop owner approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Three Youths Take Advantage of Crowd to Steal iPhone 15

The three accused reportedly visited the mobile shop pretending to be customers interested in buying a new phone. While interacting with the shopkeeper and taking advantage of the rush inside the store, they allegedly managed to steal an iPhone 15. The youths then fled from the shop with the handset. CCTV cameras installed inside the store recorded the alleged theft, providing footage of the incident.

#सीतापुर में दुकान से iPhone 15 लेकर फरार हुए तीन युवक! ⏩️ मोबाइल खरीदने के बहाने दुकान पहुंचे थे। ⏩️ भीड़ का फायदा उठाकर फोन लेकर फरार। ⏩️ पूरी वारदात CCTV में कैद हुई। ⏩️ दुकानदार ने पुलिस से की शिकायत। @sitapurpolice #iphone15 #mahuakhabar https://t.co/ggbeQPvaU6 — Mahua Khabar (@MahuaKhabarr) November 18, 2026

Phones Stolen From Shop on Previous Occasions Too, Parents Had Requested Settlement

According to the shopkeeper, mobile phones have allegedly been stolen from his shop on several previous occasions as well. However, each time, after the suspected thieves were identified, their parents reportedly approached the shop owner and requested him not to pursue the matter further or proceed with a police case. The shopkeeper allegedly agreed to their requests on those occasions, allowing the matters to be settled without further legal action.

Over Two Days Passed, Suspects Yet to Be Arrested

However, this time, the shopkeeper has approached the police and filed a formal complaint. More than two days have reportedly passed since the incident, but the three alleged thieves are yet to be arrested. The CCTV footage has intensified attention on the incident, while the shopkeeper awaits action from the police. Further details regarding the identification of the suspects and the progress of the investigation are awaited.

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