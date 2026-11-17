A video showing a young man being beaten up and forcibly bundled into a Bolero vehicle outside an HDFC Bank in Kichha, Uttarakhand, has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place near Aditya Chowk, where four people were allegedly seen assaulting a youth before taking him away in the vehicle. The young man has been identified as Hajinder Singh. The visuals initially sparked concerns about a possible daylight kidnapping. However, police later traced the people involved and clarified that the incident was related to a financial dispute and that there was no kidnapping.

Youth Assaulted Outside HDFC Bank

According to the available information, the incident occurred near Aditya Chowk in Kichha. The viral video shows four people arriving in a Bolero and allegedly attacking Hajinder Singh outside the bank. The men can reportedly be seen beating him before forcing him into the vehicle and driving away. The incident, which allegedly unfolded in broad daylight, attracted attention after the footage circulated widely on social media.

👉 Viral CCTV footage clearly shows two masked men abducting Head Constable Vinod Kumar and allegedly shooting him dead later. 👉 Vinod Kumar, a wireless operator posted at Sujanpur police station and a resident of Krishna Nagar village, had gone to Sangrur for training. His body was later found in Gurdaspur. 👉 Guru Dokhi Bhagwant, criminals are openly shooting police personnel in the border areas. How are they operating with such impunity while you remain obsessed with ‘tari wale baingan’? Is this your idea of law and order? 👉वायरल CCTV में साफ है – मुंह बांधे 2 बदमाशों ने हेड कांस्टेबल विनोद कुमार को Kidnap किया और बाद में गोली मार दी! 👉थाना सुजानपुर में वायरलेस ऑपरेटर, गांव कृष्णा नगर का विनोद कुमार ट्रेनिंग पर संगरूर गया था, लाश गुरदासपुर में मिली! 👉गुरु दोखी भगवंत, अब तक बॉर्डर एरिया में किस तरह अपराधी सरेआम पुलिस मुलाजिमों को गोलियां मार रहे हैं और तुझे तरी वाले बैंगन याद आ रहे हैं, यही है तेरी कानून व्यवस्था? 👉ਵਾਇਰਲ CCTV ‘ਚ ਸਾਫ਼ ਹੈ – ਮੂੰਹ ਬੰਨ੍ਹੇ 2 ਬਦਮਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੇ ਹੈੱਡ ਕਾਂਸਟੇਬਲ ਵਿਨੋਦ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਨੂੰ Kidnap ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਿਚ ਗੋਲੀ ਮਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ? 👉ਥਾਣਾ ਸੁਜਾਨਪੁਰ ‘ਚ ਵਾਇਰਲੈੱਸ ਆਪਰੇਟਰ, ਪਿੰਡ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨਾ ਨਗਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਨੋਦ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਟ੍ਰੇਨਿੰਗ ‘ਤੇ ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ, ਲਾਸ਼ ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ ‘ਚ ਮਿਲੀ! 👉 ਗੁਰੂ ਦੋਖੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਹੁਣ ਤਕ ਬਾਰਡਰ ਏਰੀਆ ਵਿਚ ਕਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾ ਅਪਰਾਧੀ ਸ਼ਰੇਆਮ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਮਾਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਤੈਨੂੰ ਤਰੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਬੈਂਗਣ ਯਾਦ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਤੇਰੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ? @PunjabPoliceInd @AAPPunjab @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal @ptcnews @abpsanjha @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline @RozanaSpokesman @PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari @RepublicTV @ndtv @IndiaToday @aajtak @ZeeNews @News18India @ABPNews @CNNnews18 @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd @ANI @ians_india @news24tvchannel — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) November 16, 2026

Money Dispute Behind The Incident?

Initial information suggests that the people involved were known to Hajinder Singh and that the confrontation was linked to a monetary dispute. The circumstances reportedly point towards a disagreement over money rather than a planned abduction by unknown individuals. The video nevertheless raised questions about how a group could allegedly assault someone and take him away in a vehicle in a public place.

Police Trace Those Involved, Deny Kidnapping

Following the circulation of the video, police traced the individuals involved in the incident. According to the police clarification, there was no kidnapping involved, and the matter was connected to a financial dispute between people who knew each other. The clarification came after the footage triggered widespread concern among social media users. The incident highlights how videos circulating online can create an impression before the complete circumstances are established. Police have clarified the nature of the incident, while further details about the dispute and any legal action remain awaited.

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