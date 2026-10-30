Caught On Camera: 5 Shots Fired In 22 Seconds; Three Members Of Lucknow Family Killed Over Parking Dispute – What Exactly Happened?

A new video of the triple murder in Lucknow’s Saadatganj area shows the accused firing five rounds in just 22 seconds in broad daylight, while people nearby watched and recorded the incident. The footage, which surfaced on Thursday, shows Shukla first firing two shots, reloading his pistol and then firing three more. He is also heard justifying the shooting, saying, “Mujhe gummo se maara hai, tab goli maari hai maine” (They hit me with a brick, that’s why I fired).

As per reports, the victims, identified as Shivaji Tiwari (62), Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Suyash Tiwari (30), were killed on October 26. Police said the shooting took place around 10:30 am following an argument between two groups over parking a car on a vacant plot. All three were rushed to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, where they died.

Lucknow triple murder: Pistol and cartridges recovered from accused

The accused, Shukla (30), was detained at the scene and later arrested. Police said they recovered the pistol allegedly used in the shooting and four empty cartridges from him. A separate video showing police taking him into custody has also surfaced on social media. Shukla had previously worked as a navigation officer in the merchant navy.

Lucknow police register murder and rioting case against eight

Reports say that an FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Ruchi Tiwari, wife of Shivendra Tiwari. Eight people have been named in the case, which includes charges of murder and rioting. One of the victims was an RSS district office-bearer in Lucknow, according to PTI.

Lucknow police suspend two officers after triple killing

On Tuesday, Saadatganj SHO Santosh Kumar Arya and Kashmiri Mohalla outpost in-charge Ajay Kumar Chaurasia were suspended, according to reports. In a statement, Lucknow Police said, “The action has been taken by Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba in view of the seriousness of Monday’s incident.”

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders and people associated with the RSS met the victims’ families. The family members also staged a protest, demanding justice for the three men killed in the shooting.

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