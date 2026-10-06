LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP

Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP

A five-year-old girl, Alina, died after a building suddenly collapsed on her while she was crossing a narrow lane in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, during strong winds and rain. The incident was captured on CCTV.

5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP. (Image Credit: @Rishuazamgarh/X)
5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP. (Image Credit: @Rishuazamgarh/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 14:44 IST

It was an ordinary walk through a familiar lane in Anantpur, a locality under the City Kotwali police station area in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Rain was falling and strong winds were blowing. Two children shared an umbrella and made their way down a narrow alley with buildings on both sides.

A security camera recorded them as they went. Nothing in the footage suggests they sensed any danger.

You Might Be Interested In

The Storm That Came Without Warning

According to the information available, a sudden cyclonic storm and strong winds had hit the area. The alley was tight, with buildings standing close on either side, leaving little room to escape if anything went wrong.

The Moment The Building Gave Way

As the children were passing through the lane, one of the buildings suddenly collapsed. The CCTV footage captured the collapse as it happened.

Panic spread through the neighbourhood.

Racing Against Time

Rescue teams reached the spot and began clearing the debris. By the time they reached the girl, she had died.

Who raised the alarm first? How quickly did neighbours rush in? What happened to the second child? These details have not yet been made public.

Who Was Alina?

The girl has been identified as five-year-old Alina, a member of Afzal Khan’s family.

Police Take Charge

Police arrived at the scene, took the body into custody and began the legal process. The family had informed them about the incident.

Police prepared the panchnama, the formal record of the scene and the body. After the formalities were complete, the body was handed over to the family.

The Footage That Shook A Neighbourhood

The CCTV video of the collapse has become a topic of discussion in the locality. Residents are reportedly shaken by what it shows.

What Happens Next?

Several questions remain open. Was the building old or weak? Had anyone raised concerns about its condition earlier? Will the authorities inspect other structures in the narrow lanes of the area, especially during the storm season? The answers may decide whether another family is spared a similar loss.

Also Read: Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, and Police With 2 Questions- Which Route and Where?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP

RELATED News

13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home

Wife Kills Husband After He Finds Her Private Photos On Neighbour’s Phone; She Lures Him To Forest For Drinks, Stabs Him To Death With Lover’s Help

Watch Video: Ratlam Teacher Tied to Tree, Beaten by Villagers After Minor Girl Taken to Hut and Molested, POCSO Case Filed

‘Cracked His Skull’: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail To Swatantra Bhardwaj In Jantar Mantar Assault Case; Here’s What Happened

Caught On Cam: Leopard Goes On Rampage Inside Chhattisgarh Hospital, Attacks Woman Before Hiding In Washroom

LATEST NEWS

‘Entire Career Lying Ahead’: Delhi Court Granted Bail To 17 Students, Journalists Held In Gyanesh Kumar Protest, Cites Their Young Age

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi’s Book ‘Homoeopathy in Cancer’ Released in Goa

Kagiso Rabada Set for Last-Minute Fitness Test Ahead of South Africa vs Australia 1st Test — Report

GLOBOIL India 2026 Concludes in Mumbai as the GLOBOIL Awards 2026 Honour the Leaders of the Global Edible Oil Trade

Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement

US Cranberries Takes Gut Health Awareness to Doctors and Communities Across India with H. pylori Testing Initiative

Experience Product Masterclass Review: How to Create Your Online Course

Increased Surveillance, Patrolling, Make Every Possible Effort to Prevent Rape And Molestation in Delhi: Supreme Court to Delhi Police

Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh Timeline: From ‘Just Friends’ To ‘I Love You Baby’, How Their Equation Changed

Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP

Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP
Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP
Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP
Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP
Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP

QUICK LINKS