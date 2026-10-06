Caught On Camera: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Building Collapses While She Was Crossing Lane In UP

It was an ordinary walk through a familiar lane in Anantpur, a locality under the City Kotwali police station area in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Rain was falling and strong winds were blowing. Two children shared an umbrella and made their way down a narrow alley with buildings on both sides.

A security camera recorded them as they went. Nothing in the footage suggests they sensed any danger.

The Storm That Came Without Warning

According to the information available, a sudden cyclonic storm and strong winds had hit the area. The alley was tight, with buildings standing close on either side, leaving little room to escape if anything went wrong.

The Moment The Building Gave Way

As the children were passing through the lane, one of the buildings suddenly collapsed. The CCTV footage captured the collapse as it happened.

Panic spread through the neighbourhood.

आजमगढ़ में तेज आंधी-बारिश का कहर, 7 साल की बच्ची की दर्दनाक मौत 💔 सोमवार शाम तेज हवा और बारिश के दौरान गुरु टोला मोहल्ले में पुरानी मिट्टी की दीवार अचानक भरभराकर गिर गई। दीवार की चपेट में 7 वर्षीय बच्ची आ गई। अस्पताल ले जाने पर डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। https://t.co/J3CrhcZ33G — रितेश चौधरी आजमगढ🇮🇳 (@Rishuazamgarh) October 6, 2026

Racing Against Time

Rescue teams reached the spot and began clearing the debris. By the time they reached the girl, she had died.

Who raised the alarm first? How quickly did neighbours rush in? What happened to the second child? These details have not yet been made public.

Who Was Alina?

The girl has been identified as five-year-old Alina, a member of Afzal Khan’s family.

Police Take Charge

Police arrived at the scene, took the body into custody and began the legal process. The family had informed them about the incident.

Police prepared the panchnama, the formal record of the scene and the body. After the formalities were complete, the body was handed over to the family.

The Footage That Shook A Neighbourhood

The CCTV video of the collapse has become a topic of discussion in the locality. Residents are reportedly shaken by what it shows.

What Happens Next?

Several questions remain open. Was the building old or weak? Had anyone raised concerns about its condition earlier? Will the authorities inspect other structures in the narrow lanes of the area, especially during the storm season? The answers may decide whether another family is spared a similar loss.

Also Read: Caught on CCTV: Shutter Broken, Entire ATM Uprooted, Loaded Onto Tractor! Bizarre Deoghar Heist, and Police With 2 Questions- Which Route and Where?