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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency

Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency

A FASTag dispute at Bijwasan Toll Plaza allegedly escalated into a violent clash, with workers seen using an iron boom barrier against a family. NHAI has imposed a Rs 15 lakh penalty on the toll agency.

Toll Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier (Image: X)
Toll Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 16:14 IST

What started off as an everyday visit to the toll plaza suddenly turned into an attack on a family at the Bijwasan Toll Plaza in Delhi following a quarrel over FASTag payment that involved workers attacking people traveling in a car equipped with a heavy iron boom barrier.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 5 at the Bijwasan Fee Plaza on the Dwarka Expressway, also referred to as NH-248BB. Various videos have surfaced on social media involving an altercation between the toll plaza employees and a family. In the video, the workers can be seen hitting people using the heavy iron boom barrier.

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What Triggered The Clash At Bijwasan Toll Plaza?



As per the reports, the incident was triggered after an argument over the toll amount using their family FASTag. Their FASTag was supposedly blacklisted, which led to a heated debate at the toll plaza. Thereafter, a scuffle broke out with the toll staff reportedly manhandling the family members.

The video clip reveals that a scuffle ensued but the exact sequence of events along with the accounts of all the parties involved is yet to be verified. The Kapashera police team of Delhi Police came into knowledge about the video going viral and visited the toll plaza. It was being reported that they were reviewing the CCTV footage and also talking to the toll staff. No formal complaint was made by the family at that time.

NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Toll Collection Agency

NHAI has taken action against M/s Riddhi Siddhi Associates, which has been assigned the task of collection of user fees at Bijwasan Fee Plaza. In an official release dated November 11, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stated that NHAI had imposed a fine of Rs 15 lakh and barred the agency from bidding in all NHAI tenders for one month.

The authority also issued a show-cause notice proposing a one-year debarment of the agency and its owners or directors from future NHAI tenders. This proposed action is not yet a final one-year ban.

As per the statement of NHAI, the agency was supposed to ensure that proper discipline is maintained and that the behaviour of staff deputed by it to the toll plaza meets all the contractual obligations. 

The agency is also supposed to transfer the fee plaza to a fresh collection agency within November 14.

What Happens Next?

This NHAI step is an administrative step against the toll plaza administration. This must not be taken as a criminal move against the individuals accused of involvement in the confrontation. Police investigation and penalties that follow in the contract agreement of the toll agency are two different issues. This event has once again thrown light on the behaviour of toll workers and the safety of commuters at highway toll plazas.

It is the viral video clip which has brought into focus the Bijwasan toll plaza, whereas the course of police investigation will play an important role in identifying individual culpability in the assault.

ALSO READ: Caught On CCTV: ‘Sell Drugs Or Get Thrashed?’ Delhi Woman Selling Flowers Beaten With Sticks After Refusing Drug Demand – What Happened On Chhoti Diwali

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Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency
Tags: Bijwasan Toll PlazaDelhi NewsDwarka ExpresswayFASTag DisputeNHAIToll Plaza Violenceviral video

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Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency

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Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency

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Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency
Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency
Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency
Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency
Caught On Camera: Battleground At Toll Plaza! Workers Attack Family With Iron Barrier After FASTag Row; NHAI Slaps Rs 15 Lakh Fine On Agency

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