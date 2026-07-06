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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Camera: BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Slaps, Punches Man in Guwahati Road Rage Clash

Caught on Camera: BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Slaps, Punches Man in Guwahati Road Rage Clash

A shocking road rage video from Guwahati showing a BJP leader Abhilash Dutta punching a youth. Latashil police has issued notice following a formal assault FIR.

Caught on Camera: BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Slaps, Punches Man in Guwahati Road Rage Clash

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 18:57 IST

In yet another case of road rage, a BJP youth leader has been accused of allegedly assaulting a young man following a traffic-related altercation in Guwahati. A video that has gone viral on social media shows the BJP leader, identified as Abhilash Dutta, physically attacking the youth. In the video, Dutta can be seen continuously punching, slapping, and verbally abusing the young man, despite his own friends asking him to stop and let the youth go.

Why Did BJP Leader Assault Youth in Guwahati?

According to a complaint filed at the Latashil Police Station, the victim accused BJP youth leader Abhilash Dutta of assaulting him after he tried to overtake Dutta’s vehicle. The complainant also alleged that Dutta issued death threats after an FIR was logged against him. The shocking incident took place on the night of July 5, when a confrontation erupted between the politician and the young man. The dispute escalated quickly, turning a minor traffic issue into a violent physical assault.

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Viral Video Surfaces of Guwahati Fight

A video of the incident has widely circulated on social media. In the footage, a man identified as Abhilash Dutta, wearing a white shirt, is seen punching and slapping a youth named Arghadeep Roy. Dutta’s friends eventually intervened, forcing the BJP youth leader to let Roy go. Following a complaint filed by Roy, the police have served a legal notice to Dutta over the road rage and physical assault.

FIR Lodged Against BJP Leader

Roy, a resident of Silchar, lodged a formal FIR at the Latashil Police Station, accusing Dutta of unprovoked assault. Roy also alleged that during the altercation, Dutta introduced himself as a close associate of a BJP MLA. Furthermore, the complaint states that Dutta threatened him with dire consequences if he pursued legal action.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Latashil Police Station confirmed that a notice has been served to Dutta, directing him to appear before the police. The officer added that an inquiry is currently underway, and further legal action will be taken based on their findings.

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Caught on Camera: BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Slaps, Punches Man in Guwahati Road Rage Clash
Tags: Abhilash Dutta road rage videoArghadeep Roy assault GuwahatiBJP youth leader road rage GuwahatiGuwahati road rage incident

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Caught on Camera: BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Slaps, Punches Man in Guwahati Road Rage Clash

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Caught on Camera: BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Slaps, Punches Man in Guwahati Road Rage Clash
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