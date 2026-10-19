Caught On Camera: Bull Enters Har Ki Pauri During Evening Ganga Aarti, Sparks Panic Among Devotees

A bull suddenly attacked a congregation assembled for the evening Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, causing fear among the devotees and leading to a situation akin to a stampede. The entire scenario was filmed, and the video came to light on Monday, October 19.

The video captures the scene of the devotees assembling at the ghat for the ritualistic practice when the animal suddenly comes charging at the congregation. People can be seen moving frantically out of the way of the animal as some of the devotees leave their place to seek safety. This unusual incident led to a disruption of the assembly at one of the major religious spots in Haridwar. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident, reports suggest.

What Happened During Ganga Aarti At Har Ki Pauri?

Panic broke out at Har Ki Pauri during the evening Ganga Aarti, when a bull suddenly entered the ghat from the Ghanta Ghar side. With hundreds of devotees packed in for the aarti, people started running to get out of its way, and for a few moments there was complete chaos. https://t.co/frGQ4VPo90 — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) October 18, 2026







The episode happened during the evening Ganga Aarti at Malviya Ghat, located near Har Ki Pauri. A lot of devotees had come together for the ritual when the bull barged into the crowded premises. As per the reports, the animal had made its way towards the ghat from the Ghanta Ghar side. The sudden entry of the animal had shocked the devotees who were busy attending the aarti ritual.

The clip shows the bull charging towards the gathered people while the devotees are running in all directions to escape the animal’s presence. The sudden rush of people had led to a momentary panic with the danger of crowd surge. The episode had taken place just a few days back from the time when the video had gone viral. While the video had brought the episode into limelight, no one was injured as per the reports.

Why Has The Incident Raised Safety Concerns?

Har Ki Pauri is one of the major holy places for pilgrimage in Haridwar and draws huge crowds, especially during the evening Ganga Aarti. In this situation, any sudden movement on the part of the animal can be highly dangerous with devotees gathered so closely together on the ghat.

The mere movement of the animal may not result in injury, but the rush among people who try to save themselves could cause accidents. The current incident once again brings into focus the issue of managing stray cattle in congested public places.

According to representatives of Ganga Sabha, the problem of stray cattle in the ghats is a matter of serious concern. There have been complaints about the lack of proper attention by the local municipal corporation. The issue becomes all the more relevant when it comes to places of congregation which are crowded with pilgrims at fixed hours.

What Action Have Authorities Taken?

There have been no responses, up till now, in the form of action taken by the police or administration regarding this particular case. Information about the measures taken for preventing future occurrences is unavailable. The video has served to highlight the importance of managing stray animals near the bustling religious sites. More information would be required from the local administration in order to determine whether any steps have been taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The viral video portrays how easily and quickly an ordinary religious congregation can become chaotic when a big animal suddenly enters a crowded place. Though no one was injured, this particular incident has brought about safety issues regarding devotees who visit Ganga Aarti in Har Ki Pauri.

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