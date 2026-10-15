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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Camera: Dog Beaten With Iron Rod, Body Dragged Through Street In Uttar Pradesh | Watch

Caught on Camera: Dog Beaten With Iron Rod, Body Dragged Through Street In Uttar Pradesh | Watch

Police visited the house of the suspected man, Pradeep, son of Chandveer, but he was not found. Police have stated that necessary legal action will be taken as per the law.

A man beaten a street dog with an iron rod and dragging its body with a rope. (Source:Instagram)
A man beaten a street dog with an iron rod and dragging its body with a rope. (Source:Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 18:28 IST

A disturbing case of alleged animal cruelty has come to light in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, after CCTV footage showing a man allegedly attacking a street dog with an iron rod and dragging its body through the street went viral on social media. According to the footage circulating online, a man approaches the dog and allegedly strikes it several times with an iron rod in quick succession. The dog reportedly died following the repeated blows, although the circumstances surrounding its death have not been independently verified.

Man Allegedly Drags Dog’s Body With Rope

The video further shows the man entering a house and returning with a rope. He allegedly ties the rope to the dog’s leg and drags its body along the street. The disturbing visuals have sparked outrage on social media, with users expressing concern over the treatment of stray animals and demanding strict action against the person allegedly involved.

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Police Visit Suspect’s House

Following the circulation of the CCTV footage, a police team reportedly visited the house of Pradeep, son of Chandveer, to search for him. However, he was not found at home during the visit. According to the information provided, police have stated that necessary legal action will be taken against Pradeep, son of Chandveer, at the earliest, in accordance with the law.

Further Action Awaited

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about cruelty against street animals and the need to protect stray dogs from violence. Investigators may examine the CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine responsibility. Further details regarding the incident and the progress of the investigation are awaited. The allegations will need to be established through the investigation, and any legal action will proceed in accordance with applicable rules and procedures.
Also Read: 7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested

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Caught on Camera: Dog Beaten With Iron Rod, Body Dragged Through Street In Uttar Pradesh | Watch
Tags: Baghpat dog cruelty caseBaghpat viral videodog attacked with iron rodhome-hero-pos-3Pradeep son of Chandveerstreet dog beaten to deathUttar Pradesh animal crueltyviral CCTV footage

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Caught on Camera: Dog Beaten With Iron Rod, Body Dragged Through Street In Uttar Pradesh | Watch
Caught on Camera: Dog Beaten With Iron Rod, Body Dragged Through Street In Uttar Pradesh | Watch
Caught on Camera: Dog Beaten With Iron Rod, Body Dragged Through Street In Uttar Pradesh | Watch
Caught on Camera: Dog Beaten With Iron Rod, Body Dragged Through Street In Uttar Pradesh | Watch
Caught on Camera: Dog Beaten With Iron Rod, Body Dragged Through Street In Uttar Pradesh | Watch

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