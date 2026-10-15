Caught on Camera: Dog Beaten With Iron Rod, Body Dragged Through Street In Uttar Pradesh | Watch

A disturbing case of alleged animal cruelty has come to light in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, after CCTV footage showing a man allegedly attacking a street dog with an iron rod and dragging its body through the street went viral on social media. According to the footage circulating online, a man approaches the dog and allegedly strikes it several times with an iron rod in quick succession. The dog reportedly died following the repeated blows, although the circumstances surrounding its death have not been independently verified.

Man Allegedly Drags Dog’s Body With Rope

The video further shows the man entering a house and returning with a rope. He allegedly ties the rope to the dog’s leg and drags its body along the street. The disturbing visuals have sparked outrage on social media, with users expressing concern over the treatment of stray animals and demanding strict action against the person allegedly involved.

⚠️ Sensitive Visuals Warning 🚨 बागपत में कुत्ते की बेरहमी से हत्या का आरोप ➡️ वायरल CCTV फुटेज में एक व्यक्ति पर लोहे की रॉड से कुत्ते को पीटने का आरोप है। ➡️ आरोप है कि बाद में रस्सी से बांधकर कुत्ते के शव को खींचकर जंगल की ओर ले जाया गया और वहां फेंक दिया गया। ➡️ पूरी घटना CCTV कैमरे में कैद होने का दावा किया जा रहा है। ➡️ आरोपी के फरार होने की बात कही जा रही है। मामले में कार्रवाई की जानकारी का इंतजार है। #Baghpat #AnimalCruelty #CCTV #ViralVideo #UPNews #UPPolice — NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) October 14, 2026

Police Visit Suspect’s House

Following the circulation of the CCTV footage, a police team reportedly visited the house of Pradeep, son of Chandveer, to search for him. However, he was not found at home during the visit. According to the information provided, police have stated that necessary legal action will be taken against Pradeep, son of Chandveer, at the earliest, in accordance with the law.

Further Action Awaited

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about cruelty against street animals and the need to protect stray dogs from violence. Investigators may examine the CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine responsibility. Further details regarding the incident and the progress of the investigation are awaited. The allegations will need to be established through the investigation, and any legal action will proceed in accordance with applicable rules and procedures.

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