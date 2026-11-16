Caught On Camera: Domino’s Manager Slapped, Beaten Multiple Times By Customer And Friends Over Glass Of Water In Faridabad; Assault Continued Despite Police Presence – What Happened?

A simple request for a glass of water reportedly turned into a frightening experience for a 22-year-old Domino’s Pizza manager in Faridabad. The young manager, Nitesh Kumar, was allegedly assaulted by a customer and his associates after a dispute at the outlet over the staff not responding to a request for water. The incident took place on the night of November 2 at a Domino’s outlet in Sector 12 and was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras. The footage reportedly shows Nitesh being slapped during the confrontation. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of employees who deal with customers on a daily basis.

How a Request for Water Turned Into a Fight

According to Nitesh, he was working at the outlet with just one other employee that night, as three other staff members had gone out to deliver orders. During this time, a man identified as Ajay walked into the store and asked for a glass of water. However, both employees were busy with their work and allegedly did not hear his request. Nitesh claimed that the customer became angry when nobody responded and started arguing with the staff. What began as a disagreement over something as basic as a glass of water reportedly soon turned violent.

CCTV Captures Manager Being Slapped

The argument was recorded by CCTV cameras installed inside the outlet. The footage reportedly shows Nitesh being slapped during the confrontation. The manager alleged that Ajay was joined by his associates, who also attacked him. He further claimed that the assault continued even in front of police officers, accusing them of failing to intervene and stop the attackers.

Police Probe Underway

Police are investigating the incident and examining the circumstances that led to the argument and alleged assault. Nitesh’s claims about the police response have also drawn attention. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation. The incident has once again brought the safety of frontline workers into focus, raising questions about how employees can be protected when routine interactions with customers turn aggressive.

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