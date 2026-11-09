Caught On Camera: ‘Don’t Follow Her Inside’: Ludhiana Workshop Owner Dragged By Hair, Beaten And Kicked By Dozen Men; Woman Employee Alleges Stalking; What Happened?

A car workshop owner in Punjab’s Ludhiana was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of men after he stopped two youths from entering his premises while following a woman employee. CCTV footage of the incident near Sufian Chowk has surfaced, showing several men dragging the owner by his hair, throwing him to the ground and repeatedly kicking and punching him. The attackers reportedly fled after local residents rushed to the spot. The incident has also brought to light allegations that one of the accused had been stalking and harassing the woman employee for several months.

Workshop Owner Attacked After Stopping Two Youths

The victim has been identified as Daljit Singh, who owns a car workshop near Sufian Chowk in Ludhiana. According to reports, the incident occurred when two youths allegedly tried to enter the workshop behind a woman employee who had arrived for work. Singh reportedly objected to their entry and asked them to stay outside the premises. This led to an argument between the two men and the workshop owner. The youths allegedly called around a dozen associates to the spot, who subsequently joined the assault.

Ludhiana – A car workshop owner was brutally beaten by a group of men near Sufian Chowk after he intervened to stop two individuals from allegedly harassing a young woman employee. CCTV footage of the assault has gone viral. According to the victim, Daljit Singh, two men who had been following the woman tried to force their way into the workshop when she arrived for work. When he stopped them from entering without any business, an argument ensued. The men allegedly called about a dozen associates, who then attacked him. The CCTV footage shows the group grabbing Daljit by the hair, dragging him outside, throwing him to the ground, and repeatedly kicking and punching him — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 9, 2026

CCTV Captures Brutal Assault

CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of men surrounding Singh and repeatedly attacking him. Some of the assailants can be seen grabbing him by his hair and dragging him before throwing him to the ground. The group then allegedly kicked and punched him as he struggled to defend himself. The attackers reportedly escaped after people from the neighbourhood rushed towards the workshop upon hearing the commotion.

Woman Employee Alleges Months Of Stalking

The incident has also raised concerns over the safety of the woman employee. According to her statement to those investigating the incident, the main accused had allegedly been following her for several months. He reportedly harassed her by repeatedly demanding her mobile phone number and stalking her while she travelled to and from work. The allegations have brought the focus on the circumstances that led to the attack and the safety of women facing persistent harassment.

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