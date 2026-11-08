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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office

Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office

A viral video allegedly shows government employees holding a liquor party inside the ADO Panchayat office at Pahasu Block in Bulandshahar.

Viral Video Shows Alleged Liquor Party Inside Bulandshahar Office (Image: X)
Viral Video Shows Alleged Liquor Party Inside Bulandshahar Office (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 09:30 IST

A video allegedly showing government employees drinking liquor inside the office of the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) Panchayat at Pahasu Block in Bulandshahar has gone viral on social media, triggering an uproar in the department. The footage purportedly shows liquor bottles, glasses filled with drinks and snacks laid out on a table inside the government office, where employees are seen sitting and enjoying a party during office hours or after work.

The video reportedly features the office room of ADO Panchayat AR Rehman, with some employees and outsiders sitting around a table and drinking. However, Hindustan has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

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Bulandshahar government office video shows alleged liquor party

The footage has raised questions over the conduct of government staff at a workplace meant for public services. Bottles of liquor and snacks can be seen spread across the table, while glasses filled with drinks are visible in the room.

The video has caused panic in the administrative department, with officials reportedly facing questions after the footage circulated widely on social media.

Bulandshahar residents raise questions over alleged office gatherings

Some local residents have claimed that such scenes are not unusual in the office rooms as evening approaches. They alleged that employees and outsiders regularly gather there for drinking sessions, but the alleged activities came to light this time after someone recorded a video and shared it online.

The viral footage has brought the functioning of the Pahasu Block Development Office under scrutiny, with questions being raised over whether government premises are being used for activities unrelated to public work.

Bulandshahar department faces questions after video goes viral

The circulation of the video has created a stir within the department. The footage has also drawn attention to the presence of outsiders alongside government employees inside the office.

No official statement or confirmation regarding the incident has been provided in the information available so far. The authenticity of the video also remains unverified.

Also Read: Man Visits Married Woman At Her Invitation In Kanpur, Gets Caught By Her Brother-In-Law at 1 am, Later Found Hanging In Room    

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Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office
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Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office

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Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office

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Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office
Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office
Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office
Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office
Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office

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