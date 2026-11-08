Caught On Camera: Employees Enjoy Drinking Alcohol At ADO In Bulandshahar; Viral Clip Shows Filled Glasses, Liquor Bottles In Govt Office

A video allegedly showing government employees drinking liquor inside the office of the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) Panchayat at Pahasu Block in Bulandshahar has gone viral on social media, triggering an uproar in the department. The footage purportedly shows liquor bottles, glasses filled with drinks and snacks laid out on a table inside the government office, where employees are seen sitting and enjoying a party during office hours or after work.

The video reportedly features the office room of ADO Panchayat AR Rehman, with some employees and outsiders sitting around a table and drinking. However, Hindustan has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

#बुलंदशहर – पहासू में एडीओ कार्यालय के भीतर शराब पार्टी का वीडियो वायरल। अधिकारी के कार्यालय में टेबल पर सजी शराब की बोतलें और नमकीन। कार्यालय परिसर में कर्मचारियों की कथित शराब पार्टी का वीडियो आया सामने। सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद विभाग में मचा हड़कंप। सरकारी कार्यालय में कर्मचारियों की कार्यशैली पर उठे सवाल। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद अधिकारियों में मची खलबली। @dmbulandshahr — Prashant Kumar Journalist (@prashan02367402) November 7, 2026

Bulandshahar government office video shows alleged liquor party

The footage has raised questions over the conduct of government staff at a workplace meant for public services. Bottles of liquor and snacks can be seen spread across the table, while glasses filled with drinks are visible in the room.

The video has caused panic in the administrative department, with officials reportedly facing questions after the footage circulated widely on social media.

Bulandshahar residents raise questions over alleged office gatherings

Some local residents have claimed that such scenes are not unusual in the office rooms as evening approaches. They alleged that employees and outsiders regularly gather there for drinking sessions, but the alleged activities came to light this time after someone recorded a video and shared it online.

The viral footage has brought the functioning of the Pahasu Block Development Office under scrutiny, with questions being raised over whether government premises are being used for activities unrelated to public work.

Bulandshahar department faces questions after video goes viral

The circulation of the video has created a stir within the department. The footage has also drawn attention to the presence of outsiders alongside government employees inside the office.

No official statement or confirmation regarding the incident has been provided in the information available so far. The authenticity of the video also remains unverified.

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