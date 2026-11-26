A video is going viral on social media of a family of three. In the video, a man can be seen along with his wife and young child on one bicycle. That one single video has sparked a huge debate on social media. The video depicts a family together on a bicycle at night. Although some users found the video heartwarming, other people questioned whether it was right to associate financial struggles with happiness. The video triggered a discussion about money, family bonds and the realities of everyday life.

Viral Video Shows Family Sharing One Bicycle

An X user shared the 11-second clip, Amit Singh (@RockstarAmit), on November 26, 2026. It shows a man standing beside a bicycle on a busy road at night. A young child is sitting on the front crossbar, while a woman stands closely behind, holding and supporting the bicycle. There is nothing extraordinary about the scene. Yet, the family’s togetherness caught people’s attention.

While sharing the video, Singh described it as an example of happiness beyond material possessions. He wrote, “A simple innocent Happy Family. No Luxury, no expensive life, just a husband wife and their little child sharing life’s simplest Joy. Sometimes the poorest Family have richest Heart.”

A simple innocent Happy Family 💞 No Luxury, no expensive life, just a husband wife and their little child sharing life’s simplest Joy 😊 Sometimes the poorest Family have richest Heart ❤️ https://t.co/dhdjWUEVbY — Amit Singh (@RockstarAmit) November 26, 2026

‘Even Crores of Rupees Can’t Buy This Happiness’

Many users connected with the sentiment behind the post. They argued that money and expensive lifestyles cannot replace love, affection and family bonds.

One user commented, “Even Crores of Rupees Can’t buy this Happiness.” Another user wrote, “Happiness can’t be bought with money.”

Pinki also described the moment as the true definition of family. Some users even said the scene reminded them of a song from the Bollywood film Citylights.

Social Media Questions Whether Poverty Should Be Romanticised

However, not everyone agreed with the original post. Several users questioned how anyone could judge a family’s happiness or struggles based on a few seconds of footage.

One user, tradersamsher, challenged the post, writing, “How can you judge their happiness/misery just based on a video. What thing we r seeing in video, this is normal in every poor’s life. But that doesn’t mean that they’re happy.”

Another user also questioned why the family was being described as happy simply because they were together. The discussion has brought two different perspectives into focus. While some see the video as a reminder that happiness does not always need money, others believe that financial hardship should not be romanticised.