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Home > Regionals News > Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain

Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain

According to reports, the attackers were armed with sticks and other weapons and repeatedly kicked and punched the two men with sticks. The attack triggered panic in the area. During the attack, the goons allegedly snatched a gold chain weighing around 30 grams from the trader’s friend before fleeing the scene.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers and assured appropriate action against the accused persons.
Police said they are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers and assured appropriate action against the accused persons.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-23 11:13 IST

In a sign of deteriorating law and order situation in Hiamchal Pradesh, goons stormed a shop and allegedly attacked a local trader and his friend with sticks and punches. The incident was captured mobile and triggering anger among local traders. The violent attack took place in the busy Bhojpur Market of Sundernagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, when a group of goons entered a shop and brutally assaulted local trader Vishal Walia.
 
According to reports, the attackers were armed with sticks and other weapons and repeatedly kicked and punched the two men with sticks. The attack triggered panic in the area. During the attack, the goons allegedly snatched a gold chain weighing around 30 grams from the trader’s friend before fleeing the scene.
 
Hearing the commotion inside the shop, nearby shopkeepers also rushed to the spot and intervened to rescue the two men from the attackers.
 
The entire incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop. The footage is expected to help police to establish the sequence of events and identify accused.
 
Meanwhile, the trader has alleged that the accused had visited his shop few days back and threatened to kill him. The attack has raised concerns among local business owners about their safety in the market.
 
The incident has led to anger in the local business community. Suresh Kumar Kaushal, state organisational secretary of the Joint Traders’ Organisation, has condemned the attack. He urged the local authorities to arrest the accused and strengthen security in the market.
 
As the attack took place, cops from Sundernagar police station reached the spot. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital for medical examination, and a probe has been initiated.
 
Police said they are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers and assured appropriate action against the accused persons.
 
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Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain
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Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain

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Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain

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Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain
Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain
Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain
Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain
Caught on Camera: Goons Attack Trader Inside Shop in Himachal’s Bhojpur Market, Flee With Gold Chain

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