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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?

Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?

While students continued studying despite the unexpected visitors, the incident has raised serious questions about campus security and student safety.

A group of stray dogs was spotted casually roaming inside the Himachal Pradesh University library. (Source:Screengrab)
A group of stray dogs was spotted casually roaming inside the Himachal Pradesh University library. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-11-07 07:54 IST

A rather unusual yet concerning incident has come to light from Himachal Pradesh University, where a group of stray dogs was spotted casually roaming inside the university library. The incident, captured on camera, has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to campus safety and the growing concerns surrounding stray dog menace in educational institutions. What makes the incident particularly surprising is the reaction of the students. Despite the presence of several dogs inside the library, students can be seen continuing their studies, seemingly unfazed by the unexpected visitors.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The video shows multiple stray dogs freely moving around inside the university library, a place where students usually gather for reading, studying and academic preparation. The visuals have triggered reactions online, with many questioning how the animals managed to enter a restricted academic space. While the students appear to carry on with their work, the presence of stray animals in such an environment raises serious questions about safety and security arrangements on campus.

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Growing Concerns Over Dog Attacks Across India

The incident comes amid recurring reports of stray dog attacks and bite cases involving students, teachers and other members of educational institutions across India. Schools, colleges and university campuses are places where students should be able to study and move around without fear. However, incidents involving stray dogs have repeatedly raised concerns about inadequate safety measures, campus maintenance and the need for effective animal management. Even seemingly harmless situations can turn dangerous if an animal becomes frightened, aggressive or feels threatened.

How Did They Cross the Gates?

The biggest question emerging from the viral video is simple: How did the dogs manage to get past the university gates and enter the library? Were the campus gates left open, or is there a lack of proper monitoring and preventive measures? While the circumstances surrounding their entry remain unclear, the incident highlights the need for universities to ensure safer campus environments. Students deserve a secure space to pursue their education, and university authorities must take such concerns seriously.
Also Read: Watch Video: Flames Erupt At Delhi Car Showroom, People Rush Across Rooftops As Fire Spreads And Cars Burn

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Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?
Tags: dog attack incidents Indiadogs inside libraryHimachal Pradesh UniversityHimachal Pradesh viral newshome-hero-pos-5HPUHPU library viral videostray dog menaceStray dogsstray dogs on campusstudent safetyuniversity campus safety

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Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?

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Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?

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Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?
Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?
Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?
Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?
Caught On Camera: Group Of Stray Dogs Casually Roam Inside Himachal Pradesh University Library, Students Continue Studying- How Did They Get Past The Gates?

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