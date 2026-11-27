A hotel employee was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut after a video purportedly showing him spitting on a roti during food preparation went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in the Mahalka outpost area, triggering concern over food hygiene and safety. The video, widely circulated online, allegedly shows a man spitting on a roti while preparing food at a hotel. Following the video’s circulation, authorities looked into the matter to establish the identity of the person seen in the footage and verify where the incident took place.

Viral Video Leads to Police Investigation

According to the initial findings, the incident allegedly occurred inside a hotel in the Mahalka outpost area. The person seen in the video was identified as an employee of the establishment and a resident of Mahalka village. The footage reportedly shows the employee spitting on a roti during the food preparation process. The video drew attention on social media, with viewers expressing concern over the possibility of food contamination and demanding action against those responsible.

Accused Employee Arrested

After examining the matter, police arrested the accused employee. Officials found during the probe that the incident allegedly took place while food was being prepared at the hotel. The arrest came after the video surfaced online and prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged act. Authorities are now proceeding with the case in accordance with the law.

Further Legal Proceedings Underway

Police have confirmed the arrest, while further legal proceedings in the matter are underway. Additional details about the accused and the hotel’s response have not been provided so far. The incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of hygiene standards in food establishments. It also highlights how videos shared on social media can bring alleged violations to the attention of authorities and prompt investigations. The allegations are subject to the ongoing legal process.

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