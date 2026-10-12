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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Camera: Knife Attack And Brutal Group Beating In Lucknow; What Actually Happened?

Caught On Camera: Knife Attack And Brutal Group Beating In Lucknow; What Actually Happened?

Three brothers were seriously injured in an alleged attack linked to a land dispute in Lucknow. A video of the violent confrontation has surfaced, while police have registered an FIR against four named accused and 50–60 unidentified people.

Knife Attack And Brutal Group Beating In Lucknow (Image: X)
Knife Attack And Brutal Group Beating In Lucknow (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 14:18 IST

A fight over the land in Lucknow has resulted in serious injuries to three brothers as they were allegedly attacked with sticks and knives. The video showing the attack has become viral on social media and now this case of Jagatpal Kheda has come into the limelight. The fight reportedly occurred on Sunday evening in the area of BBD police station in Lucknow. It is alleged that the fight broke out when the group came to the disputed plot and started breaking its boundary wall and gate.

The FIR against four accused and around 50–60 unidentified people has been registered by the police in this case.

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What Happened In The Lucknow Viral Video?



In the video, there is evidence of a violent attack on three brothers in Jagatpal Kheda as a result of the altercation involving ownership of a piece of land. The complainant stated that the group started to demolish the boundary wall and gates of the land that was under dispute. When the three brothers, Satish Yadav, Shivam Yadav, and Sonu Yadav appeared and protested, they were allegedly attacked using sticks and knives.

The brothers fled and received injuries and fell down during the violent episode. According to the report, the fight lasted about 20 minutes, which caused panic in the area. The residents locked their doors out of fear of the violence escalating.

What Was The Dispute Behind The Attack?

The alleged altercation was said to be the outcome of an ongoing family fight regarding a piece of land in Jagatpal Kheda. This issue of land is under litigation in the court. In his complaint, Harishchandra Yadav, who is a native of Chhota Bharwara, claimed that his cousin Vinod Yadav came with his gang for occupying the piece of land.

As per his complaint, they started damaging the boundary wall and gate before these three brothers reached there and raised objection. Thereafter, the matter turned into an assault.

Who Was Injured In The Lucknow Clash?

The three injured men have been identified as Satish Yadav, Shivam Yadav and Sonu Yadav. Following the alleged assault, family members took them to hospitals for treatment. Satish and Shivam were reportedly shifted to a private hospital after their condition was assessed as critical, while Sonu received treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The incident also raised concerns among local residents, who reportedly remained indoors during the confrontation.

What Action Has Police Taken?

An FIR has been filed against four accused and nearly 50–60 people who remain unnamed on the complaint of Harishchandra Yadav. The investigating authorities are looking into the available video and other evidence to find out the people who are responsible for the attack. Some teams from the police are trying to capture the accused, while some of the accused have also been arrested for questioning.

The case is under investigation, and what next depends upon the investigation conducted by the police.

ALSO READ: Who Killed Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana? 10-Day Protest Over Stone Crusher Reopening Turns Deadly In Rajasthan

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Caught On Camera: Knife Attack And Brutal Group Beating In Lucknow; What Actually Happened?

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Caught On Camera: Knife Attack And Brutal Group Beating In Lucknow; What Actually Happened?
Caught On Camera: Knife Attack And Brutal Group Beating In Lucknow; What Actually Happened?
Caught On Camera: Knife Attack And Brutal Group Beating In Lucknow; What Actually Happened?
Caught On Camera: Knife Attack And Brutal Group Beating In Lucknow; What Actually Happened?
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